ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Larry Hogan at odds with Maryland Democrats over gas tax hike after suspension

By Jeremy Beaman
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c6aTr_0fsmKALw00


T op officials in Maryland are at odds over whether the state should move ahead with a scheduled gasoline tax hike just a few months after agreeing to suspend the tax altogether temporarily in an effort to relieve drivers.

Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones, both Democrats, are pushing back against Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's bid to stop the 18% tax increase and warn of "long-term consequences" associated with gas tax holidays, which a number of states have entertained as a solution to record-high fuel prices.

DAILY ON ENERGY: THE REFINERY CHOKE POINT

Both lawmakers co-sponsored legislation in March to suspend the state's 36.1-cent gasoline and 36.85-cent diesel taxes for 30 days, which Hogan signed, but they now emphasize that Maryland's transportation trust fund needs the gas tax revenue to support roads, bridges, and other projects.

"As fuel prices rise, so too do the costs of maintenance and construction in our transportation sector," Ferguson and Jones said in a statement. "We cannot have a reliable transportation network that regularly experiences failing conditions due to insufficient funding and deferred maintenance."

Ferguson and Jones downplayed the "marginal impact" of the increase, which will raise the per-gallon tax from 36 cents to 43 cents, and blamed oil companies for "exploiting global uncertainty" to push prices higher, as congressional Democrats have done.

State law requires the comptroller to adjust motor fuel tax rates each year, accounting for inflation.

Hogan recently asked Democratic Comptroller Peter Franchot, who is running to replace Hogan, to use his authority to prevent the increase from becoming effective on July 1.

Hogan, who signed the monthlong gas tax holiday into law in March and had pressed the General Assembly to go further, called the pending tax increase "unconscionable" at a time of record prices.

Franchot, who endorsed the recent gas tax suspension, wrote back to say he and state Attorney General Brian Frosh agree that he lacks the authority to suspend the increase but that he would do so for a year if he were given it.

"One thing is for certain: the executive and legislative branches have unquestionable authority" to prevent the tax hike, Franchot told Hogan, urging the governor to call a special legislative session to take up the matter.

The average price for gasoline in Maryland is $4.58 per gallon as of Friday, according to AAA, with prices highest in the counties surrounding Washington, D.C.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Meanwhile, the U.S. national average just set a new record of $4.60 per gallon on Thursday. On the same day, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who approved a gas tax holiday back at about the same time as Hogan, ordered an extension to the suspension through July 14.

Some analysts have come out against such measures , arguing they enable demand to grow stronger, thereby tightening supply further and driving prices up.

Comments / 13

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
Sheridan Media

Longtime Wyo County Clerk: Democrats Registering As GOP To Vote In Cheney Race

This story first appeared on Cowboy State Daily. Some Wyoming Democrats are switching parties to register as Republicans for the upcoming primary election, according to a longtime county clerk, prompting her to urge voters to practice their own form of election integrity. Incumbent U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, who was censured...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Brian Frosh
Person
Larry Hogan
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Gas Prices#Fuel Tax#Senate#House#Republican
NBC Philadelphia

Democrats Losing Edge in Pennsylvania

When President Barack Obama won Pennsylvania and the White House for a second time in 2012, he did so in a state where Democrats had an edge — upward of a million more registered voters than Republicans. A decade later as Pennsylvania approaches an election and a Senate race...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNN

Are Republicans about to blow the Pennsylvania Senate race?

(CNN) — Mitch McConnell could be forgiven for experiencing a sense of deja vu in the run-up to Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary on Tuesday. The Senate minority leader has spent the entire 2022 election telling anyone who will listen that a) Republicans should win back the majority this fall and b) the easiest way to blow it is to nominate candidates who can't appeal to general election voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
209K+
Followers
65K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy