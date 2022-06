WISCONSIN— Over the past month, gas prices in Wisconsin have kept climbing, setting a new record-high statewide average on Tuesday, at $4.44 per gallon according to AAA. The cheapest gas, on average Tuesday night, was in Outagamie County where it was $4.20 per gallon, with the most expensive gas in Kenosha County at $4.72 per gallon.

