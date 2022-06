FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Town of Fayetteville has announced a celebratory parade event to be held in commemoration of Memorial Day today. The Town of Fayetteville’s Memorial Day Parade will begin at 11:00am, with the route running from Pre-K/8 down along Maple Avenue to the stoplight, turning right onto Court Street, then left on Fayette Avenue to a left on Ankrom Street, left onto Maple heading to swing around the courthouse onto Wiseman Avenue. The parade will then end at the Memorial Building. Organizers are asking that motorists be understanding of any traffic delays that may occur as a result of the event.

FAYETTEVILLE, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO