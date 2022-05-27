ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Unique Catalyst for Breaking Down Plastics Paves the Way for Plastic Upcycling

By DOE/Ames Laboratory
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlastic upcycling technologies are being advanced by a recently developed catalyst for breaking down plastics. A team of scientists lead by Ames Laboratory scientists discovered the first processive inorganic catalyst in 2020 to deconstruct polyolefin plastics into molecules that can be used to create more valuable products. The team has now...

