Best Memorial Day Weekend Music and Events in Newport, RI

Time for summer 2022. This is what we train for all year, folks. LFG!!!!

ALL WEEKEND

Boots on the Ground for Heroes by @OperationStandDown at Fort Adams May 27th – 30th, 2022.

Hours:

▶ Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 8AM – 8PM

▶ Monday 8AM – 6PM.

▶ Sunday Event: 5PM – 6PM Patriotic Concert featuring the 88th Army Band, Rhode Island National Guard. Admission is free for all attendees.

FRIDAY:

Amano Pizza at Newport Craft from 5pm – 8pm

Dave Manuel at La Forge from 7pm -10pm

Dave Alves at Vieste/Vino Wine Bar from 7:30pm – 11pm

Kendra Girard at The Deck from 9pm -midnight

Spiffy Entertainment at Dockside from 10pm – 1am

Jimmy Weinstock at Wally’s Wieners from 10pm – midnight

SATURDAY:

DJ Abbey at The Deck from 2pm – 5pm

Michael Johnson Trio at The Deck from 5:30pm – 8:30pm

Dave Manuel at La Forge from 7pm -10pm

John and Joanne at Vieste/Vino Wine Bar from 7:30pm – 11pm

DJ Dwun at The Deck from 9pm – 1am

The Complaints at Riptides from 9pm – 1am

The Barons at Dockside from 9pm – 1am

Randy Robins at Wally’s Wieners from 10pm – midnight

SUNDAY:

Brunch at The Fifth Element with The Fran Curley Jazz Trio from 11am – 3pm

Brunch at La Forge with Dave Manuel from 11am – 4pm

Brian Scott Band at The Deck 7pm – 10pm

DJ Face at Riptides from 9pm – 1am

Inside Out at Dockside from 9pm – 1am

MONDAY:

The Groove Merchants featuring Doug Wolverton at The Fifth Element from 7pm – 10pm

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!