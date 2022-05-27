ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Memorial Day Weekend Music and Events in Newport, RI

By Christian Winthrop
 4 days ago
Time for summer 2022. This is what we train for all year, folks. LFG!!!!

ALL WEEKEND

Boots on the Ground for Heroes by @OperationStandDown at Fort Adams May 27th – 30th, 2022.

Hours:

▶ Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 8AM – 8PM

▶ Monday 8AM – 6PM.

▶ Sunday Event: 5PM – 6PM Patriotic Concert featuring the 88th Army Band, Rhode Island National Guard. Admission is free for all attendees.

FRIDAY:

Amano Pizza at Newport Craft from 5pm – 8pm

Dave Manuel at La Forge from 7pm -10pm

Dave Alves at Vieste/Vino Wine Bar from 7:30pm – 11pm

Kendra Girard at The Deck from 9pm -midnight

Spiffy Entertainment at Dockside from 10pm – 1am

Jimmy Weinstock at Wally’s Wieners from 10pm – midnight

SATURDAY:

DJ Abbey at The Deck from 2pm – 5pm

Michael Johnson Trio at The Deck from 5:30pm – 8:30pm

Dave Manuel at La Forge from 7pm -10pm

John and Joanne at Vieste/Vino Wine Bar from 7:30pm – 11pm

DJ Dwun at The Deck from 9pm – 1am

The Complaints at Riptides from 9pm – 1am

The Barons at Dockside from 9pm – 1am

Randy Robins at Wally’s Wieners from 10pm – midnight

SUNDAY:

Brunch at The Fifth Element with The Fran Curley Jazz Trio from 11am – 3pm

Brunch at La Forge with Dave Manuel from 11am – 4pm

Brian Scott Band at The Deck 7pm – 10pm

DJ Face at Riptides from 9pm – 1am

Inside Out at Dockside from 9pm – 1am

MONDAY:

The Groove Merchants featuring Doug Wolverton at The Fifth Element from 7pm – 10pm

