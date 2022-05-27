ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSHB 41 Action News

Judge orders St. Louis County to pay $300K for police search

By Associated Press
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoC59_0fsmFpde00

A federal judge has ordered St. Louis County to pay $300,000 to two people who sued after police barged into their home six years ago with guns drawn and without a warrant.

A final judgment in the case was entered Thursday against the county, ordering it to pay Jon Luer and Andrea Steinebach for damages stemming from the home intrusion, the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri said in a news release.

The ACLU said Luer and Steinebach were awoken about 3 a.m. on July 10, 2016, to find armed officers in their hallway searching for a suspect who had skipped out on cab fare. The two officers interrogated the couple’s teenage son and searched his room. The officers left after deciding he was not the suspect but did not file an incident report about their contact with the family, the ACLU said.

“Our family is still haunted by the illegal middle-of-the-night invasion of our home by the very people that are supposed to protect us,” Steinebach said in a written statement.

Last year, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the family's lawsuit could proceed, calling police actions in the case a “severe, warrantless intrusion.”

A police spokeswoman referred questions to the St. Louis County Counselor's Office. That office did not immediately return a phone message left Friday morning seeking comment.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis County#Police#Guns#Politics Local#Law#Aclu
KDRV

Suspicious package evacuates Oregon Department of Corrections

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Corrections headquarters staff are back to work, despite a suspicious package received there today. The Department of Corrections (DOC) says about 30 employees were working in the building at the time and evacuated. No one required outside medical attention when returning to the building.
SALEM, OR
myleaderpaper.com

Missing hiker's body found in Arnold

After a week of searching, Carol Schulte’s body was found Monday evening, May 30, in the Meramec River in Arnold, the St. Louis County Police Department reported. At 4 p.m., a boater found her body in the water near the bank close to the end of Cecos Lane, said Grant Bissell, spokesman for the Jefferson’s County Sheriff's office.
ARNOLD, MO
kcur.org

Michael Politte could be second Missouri prisoner to have wrongful conviction cleared under new law

Last August, Missouri prosecutors gained a new tool — a law that allowed them to take action in cases they believed had resulted in wrongful convictions. And last week, Washington County Prosecutor Josh Hedgecorth became the second prosecutor in Missouri to use it. Hedgecorth filed a motion to vacate conviction in the case of Michael Politte, who was arrested at 14 and charged with killing his mother in Hopewell, Missouri. Hedgecorth wrote that there was “clear and convincing evidence” Politte was erroneously convicted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri bill banning unauthorized camping raises concerns about criminalizing homelessness

Micah Titterington was among hundreds of organization leaders who opposed a measure in the Missouri legislature this year that they argue would criminalize homelessness statewide. Modeled on legislation pushed in states across the country by a conservative nonprofit from Texas called the Cicero Institute, the Missouri bill sought to ban people from sleeping on state-owned […] The post Missouri bill banning unauthorized camping raises concerns about criminalizing homelessness appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Multi-car crash in St. Louis leaves 1 person dead

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in St. Louis early Monday morning. The multi-car crash happened at around 3:11 a.m. in the area of Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street. One person died in the crash, according to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Charles police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ Missouri man

ST. CHARLES – The St. Charles Police Department is asking for assistance with locating a Missouri man who has a warrant out for arrest. Police are looking for William Gary Barnes II. Investigators say he is an officer with the New Florence Police Department in Montgomery County. In addition to the arrest warrant, investigators say Barnes “is believed to be armed and dangerous.”
SAINT CHARLES, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy