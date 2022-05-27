ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gareth Bale sends shiver down Liverpool fans’ spines with Real Madrid star ‘ready’ for more Champions League heroics

By Phil Cadden
 4 days ago
GARETH BALE says he is primed for the Champions League final against Liverpool.

The Real Madrid superstar, 32, is chasing an incredible FIFTH Champions League winner’s medal - and his 16th major trophy with Real Madrid - in Saturday's showdown in Paris.

Gareth Bale is set for his final Real Madrid appearance Credit: Twitter @GarethBale11
Bale is fit and is aiming to add to his Champions League final tally of three Credit: Twitter @GarethBale11
The Welshman announced he is ready for action on social media Credit: Twitter @GarethBale11

Bale has won the competition four times with the 13-time European champions in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

And, after training at the Stade de France on Friday night, Bale tweeted: "#UCLFinal ready 👊🏼"

The post was accompanied by three photos, one in the Paris tunnel, a second walking out to train and a third of a snap during the session.

Bale was passed fit by Real boss Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday and his availability will leave Liverpool's fans uneasy.

Bale scored a stunning overhead kick the last time the sides faced in the Champions League final in 2018 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The Wales captain scored an amazing overhead kick in a two-goal salvo off the bench to sink Jurgen Klopp's side 3-1 in Kyiv four years ago.

Bale, who will leave the Bernabeu after a glittering nine-year career, has fond memories of other Champions League finals too.

The ex-Tottenham star, who cost £86million back in 2013, has scored three final goals, one against cross-city rivals Atletico in Lisbon 2014 and a double versus Liverpool in 2018.

He also scored a penalty in the penalty shootout win against Atletico in Milan in 2016 plus he won Europe’s biggest prize at home in Cardiff against Juventus a year later.

Now he could have one final shot at glory before joining up with Wales ahead of their World Cup play-off.

Bale has already been speaking to his international team-mates via FaceTime and he will be excited at the prospect of arriving at camp.

He has already written his name into Welsh folklore but would love to be the man to secure Wales' place at the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

