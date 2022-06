NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Saturday June 4, the W Nashville will host a group of local artists for live paintings in partnership with Art Beat Nashville for the FirstBank First Saturday Art Crawl. The luxury hotel will welcome six artists to live paint with easels on the Spanish Steps of the hotel to showcase their talented work. The Spanish Steps at W Nashville are 42 flights of concrete stairs interlaced with warm wood seating platforms that act as a meeting place and amphitheater (a nod to the iconic meeting spot in Rome) with a live music stage below. The hotel will also host musicians who will perform on the terrace. Featured artists will include: Liz Hodder, Briggite Hubbard, Ashleigh Suarez, Elizabeth Marsch and Nadine Shillingford.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO