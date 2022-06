“Men” is the latest mind-melting horror from “Ex Machina” and “Annihilation” filmmaker Alex Garland. The film follows a woman named Harper (played by Jessie Buckley), who has recently lost her husband. She books a house in the quaint English countryside, where she wants to reflect and recharge. But while she is there, she keeps encountering men, all of them played by the great British character actor Rory Kinnear. It’s an unsettling element, for sure, especially as the terror starts to escalate and Harper finds herself fighting for her life – and her sanity.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO