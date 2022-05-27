Letter: Police group endorses Gaylor for sheriff

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Karen. She fought a valiant battle with cancer, and she was the one calling the shots to the end. Karen was born in Elko to John and Christine (Boyd) Gordon on February 25, 1949. Karen married Blaine Mowrey on November 3, 1967. Most will remember Karen for her smile, sense of humor and her care that she had for everyone. These traits led her to a lifelong career in nursing and EMS. She graduated in 1974 from one of the first EMT courses in the Elko area, and she took off from there dedicating her life to helping and teaching others to help those in need. Karen’s impact on EMS extends far and wide, she trained most of the people who have been training new EMS providers for the last 2 generations. She was the director of the Elko County Ambulance Services and ran as a volunteer for years. In 1979 she started her career in nursing, receiving her master’s degree in 1991. During her nursing career she was a mine site nurse, ER nurse, flight nurse, coroner, detention center nurse, and she retired as a Nursing Professor from Great Basin College in July 2010.

ELKO, NV ・ 23 HOURS AGO