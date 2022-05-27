ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko County, NV

Letter: Police group endorses Gaylor for sheriff

Elko Daily Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, the Elko Police Officer’s Association gathered to discuss an endorsement for the upcoming Sheriff. The members sat in a closed-door meeting with each candidate. The members of the association express their gratitude for each candidate taking the time out of...

elkodaily.com

Elko Daily Free Press

Arrest made in Elko County school threat

ELKO — School Resource Officers made an arrest Sunday after investigating a threat of violence directed at a local school. The threat was being shared on social media, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. The officers responded to the tips and an arrest was made. “There is...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Wells man gets prison time in theft case

ELKO – A Wells man arrested on felony charges four times in one year has been sentenced to 2-5 years in prison after pleading guilty in one of the cases. Kerby Patrick Deaton, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny. Along with the prison time, he was ordered by District Judge Al Kacin to pay $1,700 in restitution to an Elko man.
WELLS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko man arrested on felony battery charge

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Friday on a charge of domestic violence battery with substantial bodily harm after he allegedly bear-hugged a woman one-third his size and threw her over his shoulder onto the floor. The alleged victim provided police with documentation from the hospital showing that...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Karen Mowrey

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Karen. She fought a valiant battle with cancer, and she was the one calling the shots to the end. Karen was born in Elko to John and Christine (Boyd) Gordon on February 25, 1949. Karen married Blaine Mowrey on November 3, 1967. Most will remember Karen for her smile, sense of humor and her care that she had for everyone. These traits led her to a lifelong career in nursing and EMS. She graduated in 1974 from one of the first EMT courses in the Elko area, and she took off from there dedicating her life to helping and teaching others to help those in need. Karen’s impact on EMS extends far and wide, she trained most of the people who have been training new EMS providers for the last 2 generations. She was the director of the Elko County Ambulance Services and ran as a volunteer for years. In 1979 she started her career in nursing, receiving her master’s degree in 1991. During her nursing career she was a mine site nurse, ER nurse, flight nurse, coroner, detention center nurse, and she retired as a Nursing Professor from Great Basin College in July 2010.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

-- Kyler R. Drew, 41, of Saratoga Springs, Utah was arrested May 22, 2022 at the Chevron in West Wendover for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of a hypodermic device, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $14,380. -- Spencer...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

What's on the agenda? Local government this week

-- Elko County Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, in the Nannini Administration Building. The board will consider selling or leasing six acres of water rights at the Railport for a planned meat-packing plant. Commissioners will also consider requests for subdividing 137 acres at Lower Lamoille and Hog Tommy roads into three parcels of more than 40 acres each; and the creation of 13 single-family home lots off North Fifth Street.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Builders confront city over home construction delays

ELKO – While new homes are being sold faster than they can be built, some local builders are at odds with city officials over policies that they say are delaying the completion of residential construction projects. “The City is in the midst of an acute housing shortage. We need...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

SUV driver dies in collision with truck on Interstate 80

ELKO – The driver of an SUV was killed late Thursday night on Interstate 80 when the vehicle struck the rear of a semi driving down the west side of Emigrant Pass. The crash occurred at 10:57 p.m., according to Nevada State Police. The truck blocked both westbound travel lanes, and two other vehicles crashed into guardrails trying to avoid it.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

What's Happening Around Elko

ELKO -- St. Mark Lutheran Church is hosting a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 and 4 at 277 Willow St. Sales include household items, kitchen items, linens, furniture, appliances, toys, seasonal, electronics, antiques and much more. Breakfast, lunch, homemade pies and baked goods will be available for purchase.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

New food service coming to Elko school district

ELKO – Southwest Foodservice Excellence, known as SFE, has been awarded a five-year contract to provide food service to Elko County School District after scoring higher than the current provider, Chartwells K12, on an evaluation of their proposals. School trustees voted in favor of the change at the recommendation...
ELKO COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Missing Nevada teen may be in Salt Lake City: Police

ELKO, Nevada (ABC4) – Officials say a teen who has been reported missing out of Elko County, Nevada may have possibly traveled to Salt Lake City. 15-year-old Anya McKenzie of Elko, Nevada, was reported missing by her mother on Monday, according to an Elko County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. She was last seen at her […]
ELKO, NV
Idaho State Journal

Woman involved in East Idaho shootout that left three wounded sentenced to retained jurisdiction

IDAHO FALLS — A woman who was involved in a shootout that left three people wounded in August was sentenced to retained jurisdiction on May 16. Hailey Denise Terrisse, 23, and her husband, 33-year-old Marvin Charles Lee McDonald, shot and injured three people after they had a conflict over drugs Terrisse reportedly stole from them. The couple was originally charged with three counts of aggravated battery for the shooting. Terrisse’s...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Elko Daily Free Press

Fatal crash closes I-80 west of Carlin overnight

ELKO – A fatal crash on Interstate 80 closed the freeway overnight west of Emigrant Pass. The crash at mile marker 267 near the Beowawe exit was reported shortly before 11 p.m. It blocked both westbound lanes. The Nevada Department of Transportation was advising motorists to avoid the area...
CARLIN, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Velazquez earns sales award

NextHome Inc. announced this month that Sandra Velazquez from NextHome Infinity Realty in Elko has received the Premier Sales Award, having sold 26 units with more than $3.5 million in volume in 2021. Award winners were congratulated by James Dwiggins, chief executive officer of NextHome Inc. “Every year, I have...
ELKO, NV

