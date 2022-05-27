ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

9 Best New Shows to Watch This Week: From ‘The Boys’ to ‘The Orville: New Horizons’

By Drew Taylor
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This weekend we have a holiday and what better way than to fill that extra day with brand new television? Time to catch up, recharge, and maybe watch that new “Theodore Roosevelt” documentary. It’s what America would have wanted. After the break, the new shows keep coming, from a fictionalized account...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

7 New Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of streaming recommendations from us. If you're planning a weekend movie night, you can choose Jackass 4.5 on Netflix, which is a compilation of deleted scenes and bonus content from the latest Jackass movie, or the Lonely Island's take on everyone's favorite cartoon chipmunks in Chip 'n' Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney Plus. There's also new rom-com The Valet, a remake of the French movie of the same name, which is streaming on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
E! News

Yellowstone Season 5 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Watch: Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards. It's time to ride again: The fifth season of Yellowstone has a premiere date. The Dutton family will return for more high-stakes Montana drama when the new season premieres November 13 on Paramount Network, the show announced on Twitter. That gives us plenty of time to brush up on our ranching skills—or to catch up on the four previous seasons, whichever you prefer.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Darick Robertson
Person
Joel Kim Booster
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Jon Krakauer
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Christopher Plummer
Person
Danny Boyle
Person
Garth Ennis
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#New Horizons#The Orville#Good Tv
Deadline

CBS Picks Up 3 Drama Pilots To Series, Passes On Comedy Pilots In Programming Shift

Click here to read the full article. CBS has given series orders to three of its five drama pilots, Max Thieriot’s Fire Country (fka Cal Fire); East New York, headlined by Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits; and So Help Me Todd (fka Untitled Mother & Son Legal Drama), starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin. CBS is not commenting beyond that, but I hear all three series are for fall. True Lies, ordered as an off-cycle pilot, also had been rumored for a series order, likely for midseason. I hear negotiations between CBS and 20th Television continue, and the project is...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

How to Watch the Secret ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 Teaser

Note: This article contains major spoilers for “Stranger Things 4” Volume 1. Already binged the first seven episodes of “Stranger Things” Season 4 Part 1? Not to worry: As we count down the days (35 to be exact) between Volume 1 and Volume 2’s release, viewers are in for a treat in the form of a 30-second-long teaser trailer for the second installment, which they can watch after completing Part 1. But it’s not exactly easy to find.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in June 2022

HBO Max is planning to close out spring and a high note and start the summer off right. As May nears its end, the streamer unveiled its complete list of June 2022 arrivals, and subscribers are about to get treaty to plenty of exciting new and returning titles. Next month,...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

'Orville: New Horizons' Stars Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald Talk Season 3 of Hit Sci-fi Comedy (Exclusive)

The Orville: New Horizons will soon debut on Hulu, and it finds the exploratory space crew on new missions and adventures. Recently, series stars Adrianne Palicki and Penny Johnson Jerald — who play Commander Kelly Grayson and chief medical officer Doctor Claire Finn, respectively — sat down with PopCulture.com for an exclusive interview about Season 3 of the hit sci-fi comedy-drama series. Speaking about what it was like to return to the series after so much time away, due mainly to the Covid-19 pandemic, Palicki joked that it was "crazy."
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 1 Ending Explained: Wait, What?

Note: “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 1 spoilers follow below. If you’re here, that means you’ve reached the “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 1 ending – and for that you should be applauded. The seven new episodes clock in at a mammoth runtime, serving up fans with super-sized episodes including a humdinger of a finale.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Zac Efron's new movie is now available to watch on Prime Video in the UK

Zac Efron's all-new survival thriller Gold is now available to stream in the UK on Prime Video. The movie follows two drifters, played by Efron and Animal Kingdom's Anthony Hayes, who stumble upon "the biggest gold nugget ever found" while on a trip through the desert. However, when Hayes' character...
MOVIES
Collider

'Tom Swift' Season 1: Cast, Plot, Streaming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

American author, Edward L. Stratemeyer, has written many books that have been adapted into binge-worthy mystery shows. First, we got The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries, which ran on ABC from 1977 to 1979. Then came the 1995 Nancy Drew show and that same year, we got a show for The Hardy Boys. Now, there are currently two shows on air. The CW Nancy Drew series and Hulu’s The Hardy Boys. With the success of these shows, it is no surprise another Stratemeyer adaptation has been picked up and soon, Tom Swift will be coming to our TV screens via The CW.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Finale Is ‘the Final Chapter of the Liz Keen Story’

Now that Reddington (James Spader) knows his heretofore loyal lawyer was behind the death of his beloved Elizabeth (Megan Boone) and the blackmail of ex–task force chief Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix), “Red wants to kill Marvin for what he did to Liz,” says The Blacklist exec producer John Eisendrath. Why did he want to punish his longtime employer and mentor? Red had turned over his international syndicate to his beloved Liz.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Orville Season 3: How Is Isaac Like Rudy Giuliani...? Plus, Stars Talk New Faces, Norm Macdonald's Farewell Run

Click here to read the full article. The Orville is about ready to embark on its latest voyage, and here to help you get ready for it are series creator Seth MacFarlane and costars Adrianne Palicki and Penny Johnson Jerald. Season 3 of the space adventure drama — which will stream weekly on Hulu, starting Thursday, June 2 — has been a lonnnng time coming. But MacFarlane says it will be worth the wait. “It’s been a stretch,” MacFarlane sighed during a TVLine Q&A, as he reflected on the COVID-delayed production. “We started shooting in, I guess, October of 2019, and then...
TV SERIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy