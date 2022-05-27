ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neill Blomkamp Reportedly in Talks to Direct 'Gran Turismo' Film

By Jon Mendelsohn
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures and PlayStation Productions have just greenlit a film adaptation of the ever-popular driving video game series Gran Turismo. This news is not surprising, considering that Sony and PlayStation's previous collaboration, the Uncharted film adaptation, was a huge box office success. Iconic South African filmmaker Neill Blomkamp is currently being...

