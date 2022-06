Alycia Debnam-Carey has penned a note to fans of “Fear the Walking Dead” confirming her exit from the AMC series. “To my dearest @feartwd family, tonight marks the end of an extraordinary and life changing journey of playing Alicia Clark,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday night. “Where to begin… I will never be able to fully express the kind of journey I have had working on @feartwd for so long. It has gifted me so much.”

