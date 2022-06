A South Point man, a Florida woman and an Ashland, Kentucky man have all been indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury on a rape charge. The cases are unrelated. Andrew Ray Taylor, 28, South Point, was indicted on one charge of first-degree felony rape, for engaging in sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 on or about Nov. 19, 2021.

