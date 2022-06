A constitutional amendment to devote a quarter of all nonrecurring state revenues to the unfunded liabilities of state retirement systems has cleared the House. Members of the lower chamber voted 70-21 last week to approve House Bill 29, sponsored by Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, to enshrine a provision in the state constitution that would require lawmakers to devote 25% of all nonrecurring revenues to the unfunded accrued liability of the state’s four public retirement systems.

