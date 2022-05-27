ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Rhea Ripley Featured In Photo With Several AEW Stars In Las Vegas

By Ben Kerin
 4 days ago

Ripley is one of the hottest names on Monday's WWE Raw women since joining Edge's Judgment Day stable.

The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
ComicBook

Wardlow Squashes MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, Earns His Freedom and an AEW Job

Wardlow squashed MJF en route to a victory at the start of Double or Nothing, pummeling his former boss with a Powerbomb Symphony before pinning Max with a single foot across his chest. Wardlow finally turned on Friedman at Revolution earlier this year by opting to not hand him the Dynamite Diamond Ring, assisting CM Punk in winning the Dog Collar Match. Wardlow demanded to be let go of his contract, only for Max to make his life hell by forcing to wrestle numerous hand-picked opponents. Eventually, Wardlow earned himself a match where he could be free from his contract, but if he lost he'd never be able to officially sign with AEW.
PWMania

PHOTOS: Wrestling Couple Get Married In Las Vegas

Mike Bailey and “Speedball” Veda Scott, have married. Scott shared two photographs from their Las Vegas wedding on Twitter today. She captioned the photo, “Reader, I married him.”. Bailey and Scott have been dating for a few years and are were set to marry in November 2020.
ComicBook

AEW Double or Nothing: Two Former WWE Stars Arrive After Jade Cargill Retains

Two former WWE stars made their AEW debuts in a chaotic TBS Title match at AEW's Double or Nothing. While TBS champion Jade Cargill retained against a scrappy Anna Jay, it was the appearance of Stokely Hathaway and Athena that made the match even more memorable. Hathaway seems to be Cargill's new manager, while Athena will almost certainly be Cargill's next challenger.
PWMania

Title Change on Monday’s WWE RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once more. Two more WWE 24/7 Title changes took place on this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. Former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR, and others during a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits. Tamina Snuka ended up fighting Brooke and eventually pinning her with a Samoan Drop to win the title.
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
wrestlingrumors.net

There She Goes: Long Awaited Heel Turn Takes Place At AEW Double Or Nothing

What a twist! There are a lot of ways to present different wrestlers and some of them can involve quite a change. Sometimes these changes are hinted at long in advance but other times you see them come up out of nowhere. Both of them can be equally effective and can open quite a few doors. That was the case this weekend, and now things are are heading in a different direction.
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Returns To Raw For The First Time In Years

Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
ComicBook

AEW's MJF Double or Nothing Situation Wound Up Getting Goldberg Trending

MJF's decision to no-show a fan meet & greet on Saturday and get his hands on a plane ticket out of Las Vegas (which he wound up not using) has left fans worried about whether or not he'll still show up for Sunday's match at Double or Nothing against Wardlow. This got fans talking on social media on Sunday afternoon and somehow Goldberg wound up trending as people pointed out that he's technically a free agent and could make for a show-stopping replacement for Friedman.
411mania.com

AEW News: Note On Why Samoa Joe Missed AEW FanFest, Double or Nothing Runtime Update

– Samoa Joe wasn’t at AEW FanFest yesterday, and a new report has details on why. PWInsider reports that Joe was unable to attend the festival as he was booked for “other duties” at that time. The situation was described as a matter of miscommunication, and Sean Ross Sapp reported that one source indicated it was for a voiceover session.
411mania.com

Further Update On MJF Missing Today’s AEW Fanfest

As originally reported by PWInsider earlier tonight, MJF did not show up to his scheduled AEW Fanfest meet and greet this afternoon in Las Vegas. A new report from the sites notes that MJF was seen playing slots at Mandalay Bay instead. PWInsider is also confirming the Fightful report that...
411mania.com

Chris Jericho On Why He Doesn’t Work ‘Nostalgia Hour’ Matches In AEW

Chris Jericho doesn’t want AEW to turn into nostalgia hour, and explained why he doesn’t work feuds with most of the veterans in the company. Jericho appeared on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and talked about how he doesn’t want to work nostalgia matches against the likes of Hardy and others, noting he’s there to work with younger talents and help build them up.
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes, Wife Announce Major Personal News

It's a special Memorial Day Weekend for Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. Sunday evening, Patrick and Brittany took to social media with some major personal news. Patrick and Brittany are expecting their second child. "Round 2!" he tweeted. Patrick and Brittany were married in a ceremony in Hawaii earlier this year.
ComicBook

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Arrives in AEW During Double or Nothing

Andrade El Idolo interrupted AEW's Double or Nothing broadcast on Sunday night with a special announcement. The former NXT Champion was frustrated that the Andrade Family Office had become a group of losers and that he always hated the name. He decided it was time to bring in a new business partner and his close personal friend, "El Toro Blanco" Rush. El Idolo then posed with the former Ring of Honor World Champion.
411mania.com

CM Punk Wins AEW World Championship At AEW Double Or Nothing (Clips)

We have a new AEW World Championship as of Double Or Nothing, and his name is CM Punk. Punk defeated Hangman Page in a lengthy main event to capture the title, countering Page’s Buckshot Lariate with a GTS after Page nearly decided to nail Punk with the title, but decided to try and win the match honorably.
411mania.com

Sonya Deville Wants Adam Pearce To Go Up Against Brock Lesnar

During a recent interview with Phil Strum on Under The Ring, Sonya Deville was asked who she would like to see Adam Pearce wrestle in WWE. Here is what she said (per Fightful):. “I would love to personally get my hands on him, just from all the crap he’s put...
