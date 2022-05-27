ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch TBS Without Cable

Watching sports on your TV provider is not the only way. With live TV streaming services like Sling TV , YouTube TV, and Hulu , and streaming devices like Roku and Apple TV, you can enjoy additional benefits and unique channel lineups anywhere, anytime.

From multicast viewing options to an extensive library of your prime-time favorites and original shows, subscriptions provide it all — and they allow you to savor the best sports games (and scandals, too!). Below, we’ll show you the top streaming services that give you access to TBS without cable, so you can take your game nights to the next level.

Watch TBS on Sling TV

Which streaming services offer TBS?

Many different streaming services offer TBS. The top three subscription options that can help you to get the most out of your viewing experience are:

We’ll dive into the unique features of each of these premium subscription services so you can decide which one best meets your needs.

How to watch TBS with Sling TV

To watch TBS on Sling, head to the official website , click the orange button that says “Try Us Today,” and from there, the process is simple. Here are the steps:

  1. Create an account by entering your email address and password.
  2. Select the base service you prefer, then customize your channel lineup with extra add-on services if you choose to do so.
  3. Click the white “Check Out” button in the bottom right corner, add your billing information, then click “Finish & Submit.”
  4. Start streaming!

What plans does Sling TV offer?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIgle_0fsmB7T700
Sling TV

Sling TV, founded in 2015, is relatively new to the streaming game. The service is affordably priced compared to its competitors, and it continues to overdeliver as far as live sports. Sling offers three different plans to choose from, all of which include TBS in the channel lineup . Here’s what you should know:

Plan Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Free Trial?
Sling Orange $35 (Currently 50% off your first month) 31 channels, including TBS, ESPN, TNT, CNN, HGTV, AMC, and more One device stream and 50 hours of DVR service included Yes
Sling Blue $35 (Currently 50% off your first month) 41 channels, including TBS, TNT, TLC, USA, FOX News, CNN, and more Three device streams and 50 hours of DVR service included Yes
Sling Orange & Blue $50 (Currently 50% off your first month) 47 channels, including TBS, ESPN, TNT, USA, CNN, TLC, and more One to three device streams and 50 hours of DVR service included Yes

Sling also allows you to customize your viewing experience based on your personal preferences with add-on packages you can purchase separately for an extra monthly fee. Add-ons include, but are not limited to, STARZ, which is currently on sale for $5 per month (typically $9 per month), Comedy Extra, which costs $6 per month, and EPIX, which costs $5 per month.

What sports offerings does Sling TV provide?

Sling TV offers a comprehensive library of top sports channels like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TNT, TVS, TruTV, and FOX Sports. You can also purchase the Sports Extra add-on package for an additional $11 per month to access more sports channels like NBA TV , beIN Sports, MLB Network, NHL Network , SEC Network, and the Tennis Channel. Keep in mind that with Sling, there are no long-term contracts, obligations, or hidden fees, so you can cancel at any time.

Get Sling TV

How to watch TBS with YouTube TV

YouTube TV is incredibly easy to sign up for, and it offers a five-day free trial for its Base Plan. For the current price of $54.99 per month for your first three months, then $64.99 per month after that, you get unlimited DVR space, six accounts per household, thousands of on-demand titles, and 116 channels, including TBS, TNT, CNN, FS1, USA, NBA TV, and more.

Here are the steps you need to take to sign-up for YouTube TV:

  1. Visit the official YouTube TV website .
  2. Click “Try It Free” and follow the on-screen instructions.
  3. Enter your ZIP code, choose your plan, then click the blue button that says “Next” in the bottom right corner.
  4. If you choose to do so, customize your plan by selecting add-ons, such as Spanish Plus, 4K Plus, HBO Max, NBA League Pass, Sports Plus, and more.
  5. Click the blue button that says “Next: Checkout” in the bottom right corner, enter your payment details, then click “Start Trial.”

You’ll want to use a Gmail account to get started. To avoid getting charged automatically for your first month, cancel your subscription before the end of the free trial period.

What plans does YouTube TV offer?

YouTube TV is built for sports fans, offering cable additions and specialty channels, such as CBS Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, the Tennis Channel, NESN, and many more. The streaming service also recently added the NFL Network to its lineup, making it one of the most competitive subscription options for sports addicts. YouTube TV only offers one plan for $65 per month. Here’s what else you need to know:

Plan Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Free Trial?
YouTube TV $64.99 (Currently $10 off each month for your first three months) 85+ live channels and a variety of add-ons, including CNN, Univision, and FOX Deportes. Unlimited DVR storage space and access to specialty channels, including Disney, Hallmark, HGTV, and more. Yes

What sports offerings does YouTube TV provide?

You don’t want to overlook YouTube TV when comparing it to larger-scale subscription services. The platform has acquired an impressive library of over 85 channels to choose from, and specialty add-ons. You can access sports news stations and stream live games, whether it’s baseball, basketball, ice hockey, soccer, golf, auto racing, and more. If you’re looking for a well-rounded viewing experience, a wide variety of sports channels, and a dependable cloud DVR option, YouTube TV is the way to go.

Get YouTube TV

How to watch TBS with Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is the perfect place to catch all of your favorite sports shows and channels like TBS. You can sign up on the official Hulu website to start streaming a wide variety of content, from Hulu Originals and exclusive shows to hit movies, sports channels, kids content, and more.

What plans does Hulu + Live TV offer?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFQhB_0fsmB7T700
Hulu

Hulu is a streaming service veteran and has recently expanded its plan options with its popular Hulu + Live TV plan, which now includes Disney Plus and ESPN Plus . The subscription costs $69.99 per month for the base plan or $75.99 for an ad-free experience. In terms of sports content, you can catch your favorite ESPN Plus favorites and enjoy exclusive interviews, replays, and more. Here’s what you need to know about each of Hulu’s live TV plans:

Plan Cost Per Month Quantity Quality Free Trial?
Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ live and on-demand channels, including TBS, BET, TNT, ESPN, FS1, BTN, CNN, and more Ad-supported viewing experience and access to full Hulu library, as well as Disney Plus and ESPN Plus No
Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ live and on-demand channels, including TBS, BET, TNT, ESPN, FS1, BTN, CNN, and more Ad-free viewing experience for Hulu streaming library, plus additional content on Disney Plus and ESPN Plus No

What sports offerings does Hulu provide?

With Hulu + Live TV, you can enjoy fan-favorite channels , such as CBS, ESPN, FS1, the NFL Network, and much more. One of the best parts of choosing Hulu + Live TV is that you can access hundreds of regional channels as well, making this the perfect choice for sports fans who want it all.

Get Hulu + Live TV

How to watch TBS on supported streaming devices

You can watch TBS on devices like Apple TV and Roku. To sign up, simply follow the on-screen prompts on your device of choice, and choose the screen on which you wish to stream. Streaming devices allow you to watch your favorite sports shows with just a few clicks. Now that’s what we call convenience!

How to watch TBS on the mobile app

Many people don’t know that you can stream TBS from the mobile app, too. Simply head to the App Store on your mobile device to download the TBS app, sign in with your TV provider, enter your username and password, then click “Sign In.” With the mobile app, you can stream hit shows directly from your phone on the go.

Is it worth it to livestream sports?

Live sports streaming is the best option for watching your favorite sporting events. Cable TV often leaves out key moments and plays and doesn’t come with the extra add-on features that subscription services offer.

By switching to live sports streaming, you can enjoy exclusive extras, multicast screening, and affordable prices. And, of course, you can watch from the comfort of your own home or even on the go. Streaming services are high quality, simple, and convenient — and most importantly, they’re becoming the norm. It’s your turn to join the squad.

