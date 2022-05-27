ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees transfer third baseman Josh Donaldson to IL (shoulder inflammation)

The New York Yankees transferred third baseman Josh Donaldson from the COVID-19 injured list to the 10-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation on Friday.

Donaldson’s stay on the standard IL is retroactive to Tuesday.

The Yankees originally placed Donaldson on the COVID-19 list Monday, the same day that Major League Baseball gave him a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for calling Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson “Jackie,” a reference to Jackie Robinson that Anderson and his team felt was racist.

Donaldson is appealing the punishment. He last played Sunday, the day after ongoing trash talk with Anderson and Chicago catcher Yasmani Grandal led to both teams’ benches clearing. Donaldson also apologized to Robinson’s family earlier this week.

Donaldson, 36, is batting .238 this season with five home runs, eight doubles and 15 RBIs. He is a .268/.367/.502 hitter for his career with 256 homers over 12 seasons with the Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins and Yankees. He was American League MVP in 2015 for the Blue Jays.

The Yankees also transferred right-handed pitcher Chad Green, who requires Tommy John surgery, to the 60-day IL on Friday.

–Field Level Media

