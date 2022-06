BRISTOL – The Mum Festival Committee has announced a pair of upcoming fundraisers, a bingo and a dance, which will be held at the Bristol Polish American Club. Linda Salisbury, fundraising chair for the 2022 Mum Festival, said that a bingo will be held on June 12 and a dance will be held July 30 at the club at 541 N. Main St. Proceeds will support the annual Mum Festival, which will be held for the 60th year, will be held from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25 on Memorial Boulevard.

