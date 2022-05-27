NRA Concert Canceled: Country Star Jacob Bryant Says The Show Will Not Go On Amid Protests Outside Gun Group’s Houston Convention

Click here to read the full article.

After a string of performers pulled out of this weekend’s planned NRA “Grand Ol’ Night of Freedom” concert in Houston , the musical event apparently has been canceled.

The concert was to have taken place during the organization’s annual conference. “American Pie” singer Don McLean, Larry Gatlin, Larry Stewart, Lee Greenwood , T. Graham Brown and Danielle Peck all canceled in the past few days, and this morning the only remaining act, country singer Jacob Bryant, posted on Twitter, “The show has been cancelled since yesterday.”

While there doesn’t seem to have been any official announcement from the NRA, the page on its website once devoted to the event — billed as “A Saturday night concert like no other” — reads simply, “We’re sorry. We can’t find that page.”

The concert’s cancellation comes, of course, in the wake of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas , this week in which 19 children and two teachers were killed. The shooting has caused a firestorm of debate around guns and mass shootings and spurred a large crowd of protesters to gather today outside the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston about 280 miles away from the site of the tragedy.

Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor and gun-control activist David Hogg posted video of the protests outside the convention.