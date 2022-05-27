How Gatlinburg-Pittman soccer got redemption with TSSAA state title after crushing loss last year

MURFREESBORO — After losing the 2021 Class A state championship on penalty kicks, Gatlinburg-Pittman soccer coach Zach Schrandt wanted nothing more than for his players to experience the feeling of winning a state title.

"I told the boys, my marriage and my two kids' births are greatest life moments, but I remember when we won in 2018 and it's like just below them," Schrandt said. "I'm just so glad they got to experience it. There were a lot of tears, and just disbelief almost."

The Highlanders (16-6-2) made up for last year's performance Friday, beating Madison Magnet (19-3) in a game decided on penalty kicks after a scoreless finish in regulation and two overtimes. Freshman goalkeeper Jeffri Valladares was the hero, making three saves in PKs and four across regulation and double overtime.

"I was so nervous, I was thinking a lot, and I was praying that God also to help me make the saves," Valladares said. "I'm very amazed that I could do it for my team, because without them and my coaches, I wouldn't be here."

The penalty kicks were also redemption for senior Cody Kihlberg, who missed the final shot in 2021 that cost Gatlinburg-Pittman the championship. This time, he set the tone by sailing the first penalty kick into the top left corner of the net.

"It's just pure joy. I've never felt anything like this," Kihlberg said. "Last season, man I was nervous as anything with those penalties. I knew I was gonna get flashbacks to when I missed mine last season, so when I made mine this year I was just like thank goodness for that."

After dogpiling Valladares at the end of the penalty kicks for a 3-2 advantage, the Highlanders rushed back to their bench to pull out a multitude of national flags: Honduras, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Peru. Players draped flags around their shoulders as they sprinted across the field to celebrate with their fans, and posed with them in team photos with the championship trophy.

Schrandt said the flags were meant to celebrate the way that athletes of different nationalities who speak various languages were able to come together to win a state title.

"Our team personifies what's good about the United States, like that you have a melting pot," Schrandt said. "High school teams I think sometimes show the world what we can be, because they all love each other and work for each other. They're what's good in humanity, so I want them to carry the flags and show everybody how we actually all can work together."

Kihlberg, who wore the Swedish flag to represent his father's heritage, said the team's unity was stronger than last season, and the flags represented that mentality.

"It's a really big thing in our community that so many different people can come together," said Kihlberg. "This year we were able to be a bit more positive and love each other more. You know, it's just a game at the end of the day, and there's bigger stuff happening in the world."

