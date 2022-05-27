ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

From baking bread to making bread, Charles Parnell talks ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

By Christine Samra, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vfq5T_0fsmATfF00

In the beginning of the pandemic when everyone took up a hobby, actor Charles Parnell did too.

The “Top Gun: Maverick” star took up baking sourdough bread, and it’s something he still does today. “My little baby Phyllis Wheatly just celebrated her second birthday,” the actor laughingly explained about his bread starter. “She’s waiting in the refrigerator.”

Parnell compared how his bread starter is kind of similar to the starter of his career. “A little starter I started with and I’ve picked little bits of myself to make the loaves that I put in the movies,” he explained.

The actor may be making lots of bread literally and figuratively, as the sequel to “Top Gun” is already a box office hit. Parnell described the entire film experience as something many actors dream of at the beginning of their careers.

“When you get a job like this and then you get the red carpet experience and all the things that have been happening, that little kid that wanted to be an actor gets a voice,” Parnell explained. “He starts to come back and you start to connect with that in a great way. Like the fantasy part of acting is really present in moments like this.”

The “All My Children” actor is already a huge fan of the film and claimed it has elements for everyone. “I think it’s a great movie, it think it really hits all the places you want a movie to be,” he said. “If there’s a couple and one’s into action and one’s into romance you can both be happy when you come out of the theater.”

Parnell described the sequel as a love story, but not in the way you may think.

“It’s a romance between people. It’s also a romance between humans and machines called jets. It’s a love letter to aviation,” he explained.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is in theaters now.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Man tries to deliver backpack full of drugs to Adelanto jail, gets arrested: SBSD

An Adelanto man was arrested Sunday for attempting to deliver a backpack full of drugs to the High Desert Detention Center, authorities said. Luis Caballer, 29, walked up to the Detention Center located at 9438 Commerce Way and used the intercom system to request entry to the delivery area around 7:30 a.m., the San Bernardino […]
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Star Jennifer Connelly Reveals She Snuck in a Labyrinth Easter Egg in the Movie

Top Gun: Maverick star Jennifer Connelly revealed if she snuck a Labyrinth Easter egg off into the new film. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian joined her during the press tour for the Paramount action movie. During their conversation, he wondered if they managed to get that David Bowie song into the movie on the sly. Connelly says that she had no idea it was in there. But, she did smile at the observation. As someone who starred in the beloved film, the actress holds serious affection for Labyrinth. However, Connelly also says the question of this Easter egg is one for director Joseph Kosinski. He probably has a bit of a soft spot for the 1986 feature as well. So, fans may never know. But, it's hard to believe there wasn't at least a brief acknowledgement of the Bowie nod between the filmmaker and one of his stars. Check out the entire exchange up top.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sourdough Bread#Bread Machines
digitalspy.com

Top Gun: Maverick credits pay sweet tribute to Tony Scott

Top Gun: Maverick might not have a credit scene, but it does use its credits to pay a sweet tribute to the late Tony Scott. The Top Gun director died by suicide in 2012 and was involved in developing a Top Gun sequel before his death. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott worked with Tom Cruise on the sequel in the days before his death.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly on Love Scenes With Tom Cruise and Learning to Tend Bar

Click here to read the full article. Despite the optics of shirtless volleyball games and locker room sparring, you can’t make a “Top Gun” movie without a strong and emotionally centered woman. For “Top Gun: Maverick,” a sequel 36 years in the making, the successor to the original film’s Kelly McGillis is Jennifer Connelly. She plays Penny Benjamin, a character referenced in the first film, and love interest to Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. Playing a single mom who owns an Air Force watering hole, Connelly brings new dimensions to an ’80s classic. It’s hard to believe you haven’t worked with...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

See Tom Cruise’s Message for Lady Gaga After Hearing Her ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Song

While “Top Gun: Maverick,” which premieres in theaters on Friday, May 27th, will surely feature some of Tom Cruise’s best cinematography to date, we can also expect a pretty stellar soundtrack. When “Top Gun” first debuted in 1986, its soundtrack became just as successful as the classic film itself. Now, weeks away from the sequel’s debut, we look forward to another impressive soundtrack, with Tom Cruise praising Lady Gaga for her work on the film’s soundtrack.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Tom Cruise: How Much Is the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’ Actor Worth?

Since his breakout role in 1983’s “Risky Business,” Tom Cruise, 59, has been a dominant force in Tinsel Town, appearing in more than 40 feature films throughout his illustrious career. Now, as he is reappearing as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was released on May 27 after a lengthy delay because of COVID-19, he can show the world once again why he is one of the wealthiest and most popular actors ever.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick: Jennifer Connelly's Role Was Set Up in the Original Film

We're talking spoilers for Top Gun: Maverick below, you're on the highway to the Spoiler Zone! It's been over three decades since the original Top Gun was released in theaters and now the highly anticipated sequel is officially here. As fans of the first movie likely remember it concludes with Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell was reunited with Kelly McGillis' Charlie, presumably to ride off into the sunset on his motorcycle. When Top Gun: Maverick begins though Charlie is nowhere in sight and isn't even mentioned. As the film continues though he quickly finds a new love interest in Jennifer Connelly's Penelope "Penny" Benjamin, and there's some implied history in their fling.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Speaks Out About Him Reprising Role for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

There’s a lot to look forward to ahead of the premiere of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Aside from real-life aerial stunts and a sure-to-be captivating plot, “Top Gun” fans can not only look forward to seeing a star-studded cast; they can also look forward to the return of the film original star Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as Maverick’s former rival, Iceman.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Tom Cruise Surprised One Of His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Stars With An Impromptu Flight And Aerobatic Maneuvers While Filming

The upcoming legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick has been receiving a lot of pre-release press for the aerial sequences captured by director Joseph Kosinski, as well as the intense boot camp leading man Tom Cruise put his co-stars through so that they could convincingly play Naval aviators who are worthy of the Top Gun label. Young guns like Miles Teller, Glen Powell and Monica Barbaro knew what they were signing up for when they took their parts in Top Gun: Maverick (including, it seems, training for the shirtless beach football scene). Jennifer Connelly, however, got a little bit more than she bargained for while filming a scene for the sequel.
MOVIES
KTLA

DJ Quik’s son charged in fatal Downey shooting

A man described as DJ Quik’s son has been charged with murder in a fatal Downey shooting, officials announced Tuesday. David Blake Jr., 27, faces one count of murder and an allegation that he used a firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, who identified him as David Marvin Blake. He is […]
Connecticut Public

'Top Gun: Maverick' is ridiculous. It's also ridiculously entertaining

In one of the more memorable lines in the original Top Gun, Maverick gets chewed out by a superior who tells him, "Son, your ego's writing checks your body can't cash." Sometimes I wonder if Tom Cruise took that putdown as a personal challenge. No movie star seems to work harder or push himself further than Cruise these days. He just keeps going and going, whether he's scaling skyscrapers in a new Mission: Impossible adventure or showing a bunch of fresh-faced pilots how it's done in the ridiculous and ridiculously entertaining Top Gun: Maverick.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

Tom Cruise is back in the 'danger zone' with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise’s eagerly anticipated sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” is finally set to touch down in theaters on Friday after years of pandemic delays. The trailer for the next “Mission Impossible” was also released, putting Cruise as one of Hollywood’s biggest action heroes – yet again. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.May 24, 2022.
KTLA

KTLA

53K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy