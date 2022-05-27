ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope Ward signs to play soccer at Clarke University

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
Hope Ward just wanted a chance to play two more years of college soccer.

So when Clarke University reached out and made her an offer, Ward couldn't resist.

Ward, a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Indian Hills Community College, will play two more years of women's college soccer at Clarke University, an NAIA school in Dubuque.

For Ward, it was the perfect fit at the perfect time.

"I wanted to continue playing soccer and Clarke reached out to me," Ward said. "I went on a visit and everything just felt right. I liked everything, so I decided to go there."

Ward served as a team captain for Indian Hills in 2021 and guided one of the most dominant defenses in the nation.

Ward started all 34 contests she appeared in on the backline as the Warriors boasted a 0.70 goals against average on the year. Ward also contributed five goals and an assist in 2021.

Ward was named to the NJCAA All-Academic first team as a freshman for maintaining a 4.0 GPA throughout the year and has been named to the ICCAC All-Academic first-team three times at Indian Hills.

Ward will join former Indian Hills teammate Makayla Reed at Clarke University for the upcoming 2022 season. Former Indian Hills player Avery Woldruff also is on the Clarke University team.

Ward was a Class 2A second team all-state player for Notre Dame-West Burlington/Danville as a senior.

Ward will join a Clarke team which went 10-8-1 last season, including 6-5-1 in the Heart of America Conference. The team is coached by Josh Printz.

Ward, who will major in business, projects as a center back for the Pride.

"At Indian Hills I was able to become more confident in my play as a center back. I think that is really going to help me at the next level," Ward said. "I hope to help out and be a leader as the center back at Clarke. I am able to see the whole field and communicate with my teammates. I think that will help the team succeed."

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA TODAY Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 31 years. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

