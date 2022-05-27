ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Big Lots, American Eagle fall; Dell, Ulta Beauty rise

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fsmAA8g00

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Gap Inc., up 48 cents to $11.60.

The clothing chain gave investors a mixed financial report, with solid revenue during the first quarter but a slashed profit forecast for the year.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc., down 93 cents to $13.09.

The clothing retailer reported weak first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $47.12 to $425.08.

The cosmetics retailer raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Dell Technologies Inc., up $5.65 to $49.58.

The computer and technology services provider reported strong first-quarter profits and revenue.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., up $2.16 to $10.77.

The restaurant chain beat Wall Street's first-quarter financial forecasts.

Big Lots Inc. down $3.71 to $26.94.

The discount retailer reported a surprise first-quarter loss and disappointing revenue.

Workday Inc. down $9.36 to $158.79.

The maker of human resource software reported disappointing first-quarter earnings.

Zscaler Inc., up $17.87 to $160.

The cloud-based information security provider raised its financial forecasts for the year.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gap Inc#Ulta Beauty Inc#Dell Technologies Inc#Big Lots Inc#Workday Inc#Zscaler Inc
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

674K+
Followers
156K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy