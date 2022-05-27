ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fsmA9LC00

Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday and closed higher for the week, breaking a seven-week losing streak, the longest such stretch since 2001.

The S&P 500 rose and notched the biggest weekly gain for the benchmark index since November 2020. Technology stocks were a big factor pushing the market higher. That sent the Nasdaq composite higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose significantly. Retailers also made solid gains.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 100.40 points, or 2.5%, to 4,158.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 575.77 points, or 1.8%, to 33,212.96.

The Nasdaq rose 390.48 points, or 3.3%, to 12,131.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 49.62 points, or 2.7%, to 1,887.86.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 256.88 points, or 6.6%.

The Dow is up 1,951.06 points, or 6.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 776.51 points, or 6.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 114.59 points, or 6.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 607.94 points, or 12.8%.

The Dow is down 3,125.34 points, or 8.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,513.84 points, or 22.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 357.46 points, or 15.9%.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Stocks ended their losing streak in a big...
STOCKS
Reuters

Global stocks fall, U.S. yields rise as oil prices reach new highs

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Global equity markets dipped while U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospects of higher inflation following a phased ban of Russian oil imports by the European Union that has lifted crude prices to new highs. EU leaders agreed in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#Nasdaq
CNN

The stock market 'casino' is closed

Investors have learned a bunch of hard lessons so far in 2022. The stock market doesn't always go up. And factors such as the economy, earnings and valuations, which might sound like quaint relics of a bygone era, still matter even in a world seemingly dominated by memes and Reddit boards.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Fears of a U.S. recession in 2022 are overblown: Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs, which previously estimated that there was a 35% chance of a recession within two years, is reiterating that a recession in the U.S. is not inevitable despite what stocks say. "While our growth forecast has long been below consensus, we believe fears of declining economic activity this year...
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

674K+
Followers
156K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy