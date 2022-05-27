‘Indiana Jones 5’: Here’s Everything We Learned During Lucasfilm’s Panel at 'Star Wars' Celebration

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Stranger Things. For those who have already binged the nine-hour Season 4 Volume 1 of Stranger Things, you might have noticed something is going on with Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer). After spending the past three seasons growing into a capable and ambitious reporter and independent young woman, the series seems to want to regress her growth. The series puts her long-distance relationship with Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) in turmoil and then quickly reintroduces Steve (Joe Keery) as a potential love interest. In reality, Nancy needs neither Jonathan nor Steve at this point in her life and is better moving forward to college completely single. In fact, the decision to continuously keep attaching Nancy to a romantic relationship is one that we are past. Early in Season 1, Nancy was essentially defined by her relationship or her desire to pursue a relationship with Steve and her friendship with Barb (Shannon Purser). But early on, she was already developing a nose for sniffing out the answer to mysteries.

