Tidelands Health scheduled three blood drives for June. Blood drives will be done in partnership with the American Red Cross and the Blood Connection. “Our community has been so generous through the years taking the time to participate in these blood drives," said Ashley Capps, vice president of nursing and operations at Tidelands Health. "We rely on the community’s generosity and desire to help others to help make sure we have adequate blood supplies to serve our patients.”

GEORGETOWN, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO