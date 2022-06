The Heber City Council will meet Tuesday. The council is scheduled to vote on whether to pay for a road connecting a city street to a proposed Smith’s Marketplace. Heber City will decide whether to pitch in for a road and traffic light to bring cars into a development where a Smith’s Marketplace is planned. That follows an agreement the city made last October to negotiate a deal to share the cost of the road with Smith’s and developer Valley Hills LLC.

HEBER CITY, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO