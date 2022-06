Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has provided an interesting update on an upcoming project in the National Treasure franchise. In a recent reddit AMA for Top Gun: Maverick, a user asked if the producer had “[a]ny plans to work with Nicolas Cage again any time soon,” to which Bruckheimer responded, “Absolutely. I love Nicolas, he’s a brilliant actor and we are currently working on a script for National Treasure.” Although he did not disclose if the script is for National Treasure 3 or the TV series, it seems likely that Cage will be returning to that franchise at one point.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO