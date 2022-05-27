ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound Planning and Zoning recommends approval for proposed apartment building

starlocalmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new apartment building is slated for Town Council’s approval in Flower Mound. At a Monday Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Claire Barnes with Flower Mound’s...

starlocalmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
CandysDirt

Midcentury Oasis in Ridglea Neighborhood

I love the unique, small pockets of homes throughout Fort Worth. Areas that you probably pass on a daily basis but never notice until one day you look over and say, “Wow! That’s a good little neighborhood!”. Such a neighborhood can be found in the Ridglea area of...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Community outreach meetings scheduled about Flower Mound Ranch

Developers will hold two community outreach meetings about the proposed Flower Mound Ranch development in west Flower Mound. Land owner Jack Furst went back to the drawing board last year after Flower Mound P&Z commissioners and council members made it clear that they wouldn’t approve the proposed Furst Ranch mixed-use development with an estimated 2,832 homes, 520 townhomes, 760 condos, 4,000 apartments, 2 million square feet of business parks, 1.6 million square feet of office and nearly 1 million square feet of retail to be built out over 25-40 years. Town officials said that development didn’t fit with the town’s plan for that area of town.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina moves forward on downtown patio project

Bit by bit, Celina is piecing together its vision for the downtown area. Another one of those pieces moved forward this month as the Celina City Council approved a contract and $2.19 million guaranteed maximum price for a downtown patio project. The project, located between Ohio Street and Louisiana Drive...
CELINA, TX
fwtx.com

Historic Fort Worth Properties Get a Second Chance

Fort Worth is full of mothballed buildings that look ripe for demolition. But, through another monocle, such buildings may be worthy of salvation. As Historic Fort Worth releases its annual list of Most Endangered Places, nine buildings and properties might get a second chance. Among the properties nominated is a...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
Local
Texas Business
Flower Mound, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Mound, TX
Local
Texas Government
Flower Mound, TX
Government
Flower Mound, TX
Real Estate
City
Lawn, TX
starlocalmedia.com

A look at demographic changes in Mesquite ISD with Laura Jobe

Mesquite ISD has completed this year’s demographic report to better understand how the district has changed in school populations. Numbers were taken from the 2020 census to track the city and district’s growth over the last 10 years. Below, Mesquite ISD Chief Information Officer Laura Jobe gives Mesquite...
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina community profile: meet Stephanie Creekmore

There was a time when Stephanie Creekmore couldn’t imagine working in a small town. Then, she was introduced to the Celina community and was hooked. Today, she serves as a Business Development Officer/Social Media Specialist for Texas Republic Bank in Celina. She has also served with the community through organizations like the Celina Education Foundation and the Chamber of Commerce, and is among the first class to graduate from Leadership Celina.
CELINA, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Swimmer drowns in Lake Grapevine

A 33-year-old man drowned Sunday night while swimming in Lake Grapevine, according to authorities. Grapevine Fire Department dive crews were called about 6:30 p.m. to locate a swimmer who went underwater and didn’t resurface off the shore of Katie’s Woods Park, according to a GFD spokesman. Less than an hour later, the dive team recovered the man’s body near the shore, in about six feet of water.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants now open, coming soon in Plano

A variety of new restaurant concepts, including a Euro-Mediterranean bazaar and eatery, a new downtown tavern and an ice cream shop are now open or coming soon in Plano. 1. Darna Mediterranean Market is coming soon to Legacy West in Plano. The company’s Facebook page stated it plans to open this spring at 7700 Windrose Ave., Ste. G-170. According to its website, the location will feature a Euro-Mediterranean bazaar and eatery. The website states the market will include Spanish meat boards, European cheeses, French pastries, Italian and Turkish flatbreads, Greek souvlaki, Moroccan spices and Lebanese mezze. It will also contain a Turkish coffee bar and a full-service alcohol bar. A quick-service deli will also be included, the website states. The 6,200-square-foot location will include indoor and outdoor seating, according to its website. 214-404-9106. www.darnamarket.com.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Building#Flowers#Town Council
starlocalmedia.com

City flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Officer Hutchins

City of Lewisville flags at all city buildings will fly at half-staff through the Saturday afternoon in honor of Lewisville Police Officer Schnequa “Nikki” Hutchins, who passed away Sunday, May 29, after a fight against cancer. Mayor TJ Gilmore issued the order Tuesday afternoon. Officer Hutchins joined the...
LEWISVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
WFAA

Fort Worth neighborhood says grocery store is needed in growing area

FORT WORTH, Texas — People living in the Chisholm Trail area of Fort Worth are voicing their concerns about what every neighborhood needs. Right now, there is not a full-size grocery store in the area which is growing by leaps and bounds. That's not a surprise since North Texas is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country when it comes to people relocating to another state to call home.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Frisco’s Limestone Quarry Park Has A Hidden Waterfall

Have you ever visited Limestone Quarry Park in Frisco? DFW travel TikToker MyCurlyAdventures previously posted a video urging viewers to “hike to this waterfall near Dallas,” stating in the caption that this waterfall at Limestone Quarry Park is some of the clearest in the area for swimming. @mycurlyadventures.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney resident walks 210 miles to honor the fallen as Memorial day approaches

Patrick Foster never let himself carry less than 21 pounds. That was his rule every time the McKinney resident worked toward his goal of walking 210 miles to honor the fallen. This year, Foster chose to walk 210 miles while carrying a minimum of 21 pounds in a ruck as part of an effort with Carry the Load, a nonprofit effort to "restore the true meaning of Memorial Day." For Foster, the number of miles he chose to walk is significant: September will mark the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, and the McKinney resident, through his journey, wanted to honor the New York Fire Department.
MCKINNEY, TX
Daily Fort Worth

Rabid cat confirmed in Denton County

Krum, Texas – Officials from the Denton County Public Health Department said on Saturday they had confirmed that a cat in northeast Krum had rabies. If you were in the vicinity of Cory Court in the Dove Meadows community between May 8th and May 18th and came into contact with a stray cat, you are urged to call the Texas Department of State Health Services at 940-349-2909 right away to talk with an epidemiology investigator.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CandysDirt

Arlington Agent/Realtor Making Her Own Name in Business

The name Manning is legendary in the sports world. So is Summerall. Dawn Sumrall has something in common with both as she has carved out her success in the real estate industry for Keller Williams. “My business coach of the last 10-plus years, Dr. Craig Manning, is the psychology coach...
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy