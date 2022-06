PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Senate passed a measure that would require all of the state’s electricity to be generated from renewable sources by 2033. The bill, sponsored by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, would accelerate the percentage increase each year that Rhode Island uses to generate electricity from renewable resources, with the goal to be using 100% renewable energy sources by 2033.

