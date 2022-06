NFL cornerback Jeff Gladney and his girlfriend died when they were involved in a horrific car crash in Dallas. On Monday, the Dallas County Sheriffs Department stated that Gladney, a defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, and his girlfriend Mercedes Palacios, were killed when their Mercedes-Benz SUV clipped another vehicle and flipped over on the freeway. The two were trapped in the vehicle when it burst into flames.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO