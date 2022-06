WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Williamstown baseball scored early and often in its 15-2 run-rule victory over Robert C. Byrd in five innings on Tuesday at home. The Yellow Jackets, the No. 1 seed in the Class A state tournament, scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, five in the second, two in the third and six in the fourth.

