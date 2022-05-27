ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque man charged with human smuggling

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
An Albuquerque, N.M. man was charged by criminal complaint for transporting undocumented immigrants and placing their lives in jeopardy, as well as for fleeing from an immigration checkpoint.

Isaiah Osorio, 23, was arrested Tuesday, May 24 and appeared in federal court yesterday afternoon.

The complaint filed against Osorio alleges that he picked up multiple undocumented non-citizens in Southern Arizona and was eventual stopped on the road by law enforcement.

During the stop he is reported to have told his passengers to exit the vehicle, and began driving away before one passenger was fully clear. The passenger was run over by Osorio's moving vehicle, according to the complaint.

Border Patrol agents at the scene rendered aid to the passenger, who was later treated at a hospital for injuries including abrasions and head trauma.

According to the complaint, Osorio arranged the smuggling event through the WhatsApp platform after meeting a person involved with human smuggling on Facebook.

Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol is conducting the investigation in this case.

Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Comments / 6

Cheryl lynn
3d ago

I wonder what God thinks about this world he gave us...we are completely destroying each other., our animals without any concern for repercussions

Reply
2
Elaine Baca
4d ago

Does he live here as a legal resident, or is he another ILLEGAL???? This article carefully avoided saying which.

Reply
4
