ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Hot temperatures this weekend; slight rain chances next week

crossroadstoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – This evening, mostly clear and warm with temperatures cooling off into the low 70s. On Saturday, some early morning fog possible with highs in the upper 90s. Some areas could be approaching near the triple digit mark. TONIGHT:...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Victoria, TX
KIII 3News

You may see a disruption in service from KIII-TV soon. Here's why.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KIII 3NEWS has been a South Texas tradition for 58 years now, and in that time period we have made the change from analog to digital broadcasting. One artifact from the days of analog broadcasting is an antenna that sits atop our nearly 1,000 foot transmission tower in Petronila, Texas.
newsakmi.com

Waiting at a Texas Hospital for Children Who Never Arrive

It was a Tuesday. The morning text from Pam, the nurse who supervises the children’s unit at our hospital said that we had no beds open and that “early discharges will be appreciated.” I spent the morning rounding with my team of resident physicians, going from room to room, examining sick or injured kids and planning for the day. This toddler, whose lungs were still fragile from premature birth, would need more time on oxygen. This teen-ager’s liver had recovered from an overdose, and she was waiting for a bed at a psychiatric hospital. This baby’s seizures had slowed down. I am a pediatric hospitalist at the Level 1 trauma center for children in South Texas, the University Hospital in San Antonio, and many of my young patients are recovering from injuries: burns, car wrecks, gunshot wounds. In 2020, for the first time, firearms were the leading cause of death for American children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
corpuschristicronica.com

KRISTV anchor Katia Uriate leaves station in tears and is out

According to Crónica sources at KRIS/KZTV (Corpus Christi) top anchor Katia Uriarte is gone from the station. KRISTV brought Uriarte over from KIII and word is she was making a lot of money for that size market. It now appears that the station decided to part ways with her and the staff was told late yesterday. Sources tell Crónica that Uriarte left the station in tears. We also hear that longtime Sports Director, Alan Harwell, just announced his “retirement.” Some inside the station think that Harwell was pushed towards the exit. Katia Uriate was subject to Crónica investigations due to conflict of interests with her husband Johhn Philipello.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD: Police and suspect exchange gunfire, suspect shot in leg

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police were on the scene of a barricaded subject at the 8800 block of Topsey on the south side Friday morning. It originally started when residents inside a home found out the person that had been living in a shed behind their house, had broken into the home during the night. The residents said they heard the suspect firing shots from the bedroom.

Comments / 0

Community Policy