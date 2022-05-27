Hot temperatures this weekend; slight rain chances next week
4 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – This evening, mostly clear and warm with temperatures cooling off into the low 70s. On Saturday, some early morning fog possible with highs in the upper 90s. Some areas could be approaching near the triple digit mark. TONIGHT:...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police officials responded to a major traffic accident off of SPID and Weber Road, which involved three vehicles. According to officials with CCPD, crews are currently working to clear the wreck off the road, and one motorist is known to have critical injuries. Lanes will...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KIII 3NEWS has been a South Texas tradition for 58 years now, and in that time period we have made the change from analog to digital broadcasting. One artifact from the days of analog broadcasting is an antenna that sits atop our nearly 1,000 foot transmission tower in Petronila, Texas.
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. Beloved San Antonio barbecue joint from star chef closes amid construction boom. Chef Jason Dady's Pearl-area barbecue joint, Alamo BBQ Company, will close on May 30.
A popular McAllen coffee shop has mistakenly been targeted for condemnation aimed at social media trolling that’s targeted this week’s tragic shooting massacre at a Uvalde school. The owner of Cultūra Coffee House in McAllen says the business and its staff have fielded death threats and angry calls...
It was a Tuesday. The morning text from Pam, the nurse who supervises the children’s unit at our hospital said that we had no beds open and that “early discharges will be appreciated.” I spent the morning rounding with my team of resident physicians, going from room to room, examining sick or injured kids and planning for the day. This toddler, whose lungs were still fragile from premature birth, would need more time on oxygen. This teen-ager’s liver had recovered from an overdose, and she was waiting for a bed at a psychiatric hospital. This baby’s seizures had slowed down. I am a pediatric hospitalist at the Level 1 trauma center for children in South Texas, the University Hospital in San Antonio, and many of my young patients are recovering from injuries: burns, car wrecks, gunshot wounds. In 2020, for the first time, firearms were the leading cause of death for American children.
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas-based grocery company is committing hundreds of thousands of dollars to the victims’ families from Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde. KWTX reports the supermarket chain H-E-B, based in San Antonio, announced Wednesday it would commit $500,000 to help the families...
According to Crónica sources at KRIS/KZTV (Corpus Christi) top anchor Katia Uriarte is gone from the station. KRISTV brought Uriarte over from KIII and word is she was making a lot of money for that size market. It now appears that the station decided to part ways with her and the staff was told late yesterday. Sources tell Crónica that Uriarte left the station in tears. We also hear that longtime Sports Director, Alan Harwell, just announced his “retirement.” Some inside the station think that Harwell was pushed towards the exit. Katia Uriate was subject to Crónica investigations due to conflict of interests with her husband Johhn Philipello.
SAN ANTONIO – Shots fired between two vehicles on the city’s North Side on I-10 induced panic among employees at a nearby business center and prompted a heavy police response Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the 6800 block of Park Ten...
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police were on the scene of a barricaded subject at the 8800 block of Topsey on the south side Friday morning. It originally started when residents inside a home found out the person that had been living in a shed behind their house, had broken into the home during the night. The residents said they heard the suspect firing shots from the bedroom.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Ray High School students died and two are in the hospital after a car crash that happened when the students were leaving graduation practice, Corpus Christi ISD officials confirm to 3NEWS. The students were all set to graduate on Friday. The crash happened at...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Carlos Chumacero has been found guilty for the killing of Gavin McFarland, and the shooting of his father, John Gabe McFarland, during a road rage incident in 2019. San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera shared the news on social media, Saturday afternoon, saying "we appreciate...
One of the seven critically injured people taken to San Antonio after the Uvalde school shooting has been discharged from University Hospital, according to the Express-News. The 10-year-old girl was released from the Medical District's University Hospital on Friday, May 27, the daily reports. Three other victims, including the gunman's...
SAN ANTONIO — On Saturday night, a phone call was intercepted from an inmate who was overheard speaking in code, making arrangements to bring drugs into the detention center, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said. He held a press conference on Sunday afternoon to provide details about the incident.
