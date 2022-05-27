Taunton teens to fellow students: 'It's OK not to be OK'

Taunton teens talk mental health

When the TED Talk Club at Taunton High needed a topic for the 2021/22 school year they quickly decided on mental health — something they had all struggled with and knew their classmates had as well.

“We picked mental health right at the beginning of the school year,” TED Talk Club president Charlotte Post said. “We all agreed mental health was something important to each of us and to our school community. We want to raise awareness right now.”

“Over the course of the pandemic, we all had various experiences that tested our mental health a lot,” club vice president Caitlin Lincoln said. “We learned a lot about ourselves. It helped us realize how important mental health is as a subject.”

The club is modeled after the well-known media organization.

Gazette Reporter Donna Whitehead has the story here.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy — go to TauntonGazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

For a limited time, we're having a special subscription offer: just $9.99 for an entire year.

Check out all these stories and more at TauntonGazette.com. As always, we thank you for reading!