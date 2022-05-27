ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton teens to fellow students: 'It's OK not to be OK'

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
Taunton teens talk mental health

When the TED Talk Club at Taunton High needed a topic for the 2021/22 school year they quickly decided on mental health — something they had all struggled with and knew their classmates had as well.

“We picked mental health right at the beginning of the school year,” TED Talk Club president Charlotte Post said. “We all agreed mental health was something important to each of us and to our school community. We want to raise awareness right now.”

“Over the course of the pandemic, we all had various experiences that tested our mental health a lot,” club vice president Caitlin Lincoln said. “We learned a lot about ourselves. It helped us realize how important mental health is as a subject.”

The club is modeled after the well-known media organization.

Gazette Reporter Donna Whitehead has the story here.

