Uvalde, TX

West Oso superintendent delays retirement in response to Uvalde shooting

By Olivia Garrett, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 4 days ago

West Oso ISD Superintendent Conrado Garcia is delaying his retirement in response to the mass killing at a Uvalde school earlier this week.

A news release from the school district said the board of trustees believes Garcia and his leadership team "will provide the district an opportunity to regroup and continue the work in the community."

"We are confident that this decision is in the best interest of the district and will allow us to move forward and prepare for the 2022-2023 school year," the release states.

Garcia initially announced his retirement on Monday, with his last day scheduled for June 23.

Garcia has led the district for six years. Previously, he worked at Corpus Christi ISD for more than 30 years, including 15 years as the principal of Moody High School.

Olivia Garrett reports on education and community news in South Texas. Contact her at olivia.garrett@caller.com. You can support local journalism with a subscription to the Caller-Times .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: West Oso superintendent delays retirement in response to Uvalde shooting

