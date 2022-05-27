Here’s what you can expect on the roadways this Memorial Day holiday weekend

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is encouraging individuals who plan to travel during the Memorial Day holiday weekend to plan in advance, expect increased travel volumes, utilize MassDOT’s “real time” travel tools and resources, and take public transportation as much as possible to help get to planned destinations.

“MassDOT historically sees an increase in travel volumes on roadways throughout the Commonwealth during the Memorial Day holiday weekend,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We encourage travelers to plan ahead, use real-time travel tools, and reduce speed and not drive distracted to help ensure roadway safety for all users.”

On the roadways, no work will be permitted from 5 a.m. on Friday, May 27, to 5 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.