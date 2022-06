Cultural sea change necessary to thwart gun violence. Let me begin with the bottom line: We are losing a generation of 14-to-28-year-olds to gun violence. In 2021, gun violence was the number one killer of youth in America. This is not some distant statistic, unrelated to our lives here in Richland County. Last year, our county statistics paralleled exactly this national data.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO