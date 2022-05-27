ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Two Vehicles Involved In Collision In Lexington Park

By BayNet Staff
Bay Net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON PARK, Md. – We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash this afternoon. On May 27, 2022, at approximately 3:58 p.m., two...

thebaynet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay Net

UPDATE: Victims Of Fatal La Plata Crash Identified, Crash Under Investigation

UPDATE – On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 1133 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Turkey Hill Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Pomfret man dies in midday La Plata crash

(La Plata, Maryland) – On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 11:33 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Turkey Hill Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team […]
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported In La Plata (DEVELOPING)

A multiple-vehicle crash has left at least one person dead on Crain Highway in La Plata according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred on the 5230 block of Crain Highway around 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 31. Maryland State Police have declined to comment at this time, this story...
LA PLATA, MD
NBC12

Vehicle stolen out of Richmond recovered in Stafford County

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has taken a man into custody after a vehicle stolen out of Richmond was recovered Friday morning. On May 27 at 10:24 a.m., a deputy responded to a call that the driver of a Kia Soul was driving recklessly on Garrisonville Road. Once the caller provided the vehicle’s tags - deputies learned they were stolen from Prince William County.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Lexington Park, MD
Lexington Park, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Boat crash reported in Bowleys Quarters

UPDATE: Seven people were injured in the boat crash, five of whom are being transported to nearby hospitals. Original story below… ——— BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday night boat crash in Bowleys Quarters. The crash was reported at around 10 p.m. in the area of Bowleys Quarters Marina in the 1700-block of Bowleys Quarters Road. … Continue reading "Boat crash reported in Bowleys Quarters" The post Boat crash reported in Bowleys Quarters appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD
Daily Voice

2-Year-Old Drowns On Memorial Day In Maryland

A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead Tuesday, May 31 after drowning in Elkton over the holiday weekend, CBS2 says citing the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the child at the home on the 300 block of Kirk Road around 5:20 p.m., Monday, May 30, the outlet said.
ELKTON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#Ems
ffxnow.com

UPDATED: Man found dead in wooded area of Reston, police say

(Updated at 3:30 p.m.) A man was found dead in a wooded area in Reston this morning (Tuesday) in a suspected homicide, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a social media post. Detectives arrived on the scene in the 12000 block of Greywing Square around 4 a.m. Police said...
RESTON, VA
CBS Baltimore

Sandy Point State Park Drowning Victim Identified As Hyattsville Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who drowned at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis on Sunday has been identified as William Enrique Villa Toro of Hyattsville, Maryland, according to authorities. Toro was out fishing with his family on a boat. He jumped into the water to cool off and was swept away by the current, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said. Toro’s family waved for help. People in another boat were able to pull Toro out of the water and get him to the marina, according to authorities. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources says it responded to a report that an unresponsive man had been pulled from the water around 12:30 p.m. Officers performed life-saving measures on the man until emergency responders arrived, but he could not be resuscitated, authorities said.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Conowingo Dam

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on the Conowingo Dam in Cecil County, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 2 p.m. to the dam for the single vehicle crash. Investigators believe Joseph Branson Bittings, 57, was traveling north on the dam approaching a red light at Susquehanna River Road when he allegedly failed to observe traffic was stopped, police said. Bittings allegedly tried to lay his motorcycle on its side and was ejected. Bittings was declared dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported in the crash. An investigation is ongoing in the crash.  
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Maryland man drowns in Potomac River, police say

Police say a 37-year-old man drowned in the Potomac River Monday evening. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police, officers responded after a person went overboard in the Potomac River south of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge. Officials say that the unidentified man jumped from an anchor vessel into the river...
POTOMAC, MD
Bay Net

Man Arrested After A Commercial Burglary In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. – On May 30, 2022, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to the 6200 block of Crain Highway for the report of a commercial intrusion alarm. First arriving officers found the front window of a business broken out. After searching the business for the suspect(s), officers were able to review a video tape of the intrusion and suspect.
LA PLATA, MD
fox5dc.com

Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities have identified the man shot and killed Saturday in the Temple Hills area of Prince George's County. Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Naylor Road at around 12 a.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. There they found 28-year-old Dexter Anderson Jr. of D.C. on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Bay Net

Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Tractor Supply

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, April 1, 2022 at 2 pm, the suspect placed a Dewalt impact drill under this shirt and left the Tractor Supply store in Charlotte Hall without paying for it. The suspect then left the area in a blue Chevy Avalanche.
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
Bay Net

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office On View Arrests, Warrants And Juvenile Referrals

Drug Arrest- On May 2, 2022, Dep. Hunsinger arrested James Williams Blackiston, age 28 of Lexington Park, in the 22600 block of FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for an outstanding Failure to Appear/Child Support warrant. Located on Blackiston’s person was a folded $20 bill containing suspected cocaine. Blackiston was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and Failure to Appear/Child Support.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
WTOP

Man killed in Temple Hills shooting

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting in Temple Hills that killed a man early Saturday morning. The shooting took place at around midnight on Naylor Road near the D.C. and Maryland border. Officers arrived to find 28-year-old Dexter Anderson Jr. of D.C., on the sidewalk...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy