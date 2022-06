Rye Cove (12-12) at Lebanon (18-3), 6 p.m. The Skinny: The Lebanon Pioneers have won 17 straight and have not lost to a Class 1 opponent this season. … The only losses for Lebanon came to Mountain 7 District champion Abingdon (twice) and Region 2D tournament qualifier Richlands. … Seth Buchanan, Nathan Phillips and Dagan Barton give Lebanon three quality starting pitchers and the Pioneers have mound depth that most teams at the Class 1 level just don’t have. … Rye Cove advanced with a 13-3 opening-round win over Twin Valley on Monday as Andrew Jessee pitched brilliantly in relief. The Eagles were predicted for a last-place finish in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll, but have exceeded those expectations.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO