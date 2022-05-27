Gov. Abbott ‘livid’ over inaccurate information from Uvalde shooting
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he is "livid" after he said he received misinformation about the events leading up to the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
