Detroit, MI — David R. McGhee will depart the Skillman Foundation to join the Schultz Family Foundation as chief strategy and program officer. McGhee has served as Vice President of Organizational Excellence & Impact at the Skillman Foundation since 2019, working directly with the President & CEO and the Board of Trustees to advance equitable educational and economic opportunities for children. Previously, he served as a Program Director at the Foundation, responsible for overseeing its Equity and Economic Well-Being impact areas, designing and delivering programmatic and grantmaking strategies for an annual grantmaking budget of $17M.

FLINT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO