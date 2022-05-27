ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Oklahoma will increases teacher salaries with lottery money

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493wtY_0fsm3DQV00
Oklahoma lottery Oklahoma lottery

Governor Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 4388 into law Thursday, allowing lottery money to be used to increase teacher salaries.

The law allows Lottery funds to serve as a state match to the dollars that local school districts contribute to certify advanced, lead and master teachers. This will increase teacher salaries, give them promotion opportunities while staying in the classroom and help stem a teacher shortage that is impacting schools across the state.

“The Lottery is a long-time supporter of public education and we are excited that a portion of our proceeds will now be able to go directly to teachers across the state,” said Jay Finks, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Lottery Commission. “The Teacher Empowerment Fund identifies tangible beneficiaries for Lottery dollars, which helps assure people that win or lose, their money is helping Oklahoma teachers.”

Since its inception, the Oklahoma Lottery has contributed more than $1.1 billion to education, but it is often hard to know where exactly those funds are going.

“The Oklahoma Lottery has grown significantly over the past six years and future years’ projections have shown to be just as promising, making it a dependable funding stream for this program,” said Representative Kyle Hilbert, author of House Bill 4388. “This bill is crucial to the long-term success of public schools in Oklahoma.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

Tish Ham
4d ago

That is what it was suppose to be used for begin with! That what we voted for. Where does the money go when we vote for schools & teachers? We done it for years! So where does the money go?! Something is wrong here

Reply(1)
5
G4Me
4d ago

I thought that was the initial reason or part of the reason for the lottery being allowed in the 1st place?

Reply
6
Related
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Officials Release Requests For Billions In Federal Pandemic Relief Funds

After denying requests for them for months, Oklahoma purchasing officials have released details on more than 1,400 projects asking for billions in federal pandemic relief under the American Rescue Plan Act. The project applications range from $141 million for the Oklahoma Pandemic Center for Innovation and Excellence in Stillwater and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
poncacitynow.com

New Oklahoma Law Allows Lottery Dollars to be Matched by Schools for Teacher Raises

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Thursday allowing excess Oklahoma lottery dollars to go towards increasing teacher salaries. Since 2005, the Oklahoma Lottery Commission Executive Director, Jay Finks, said its contributed to education. “We’ve contributed over $1.1 billion since then but it’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Oklahoma#Politics State#House#Cox Media Group
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma Legislature overrides some vetoes, plans return

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Legislature spent the final day of the regular session on Friday overriding several of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes, but opted not to override his veto of several key budget provisions. Instead, lawmakers plan to return in a special session next month to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
cherokeephoenix.org

Nofire’s McGirt statements called ‘clearly treasonous’

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee on May 26 admonished fellow councilor Wes Nofire for making a statement she described as “clearly treasonous, clearly traitorous” to the tribe. The remark, Tehee said during the council’s monthly Rules Committee meeting, was related to the U.S. Supreme...
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Three Restaurants All Claims To Be Oklahoma’s Oldest

Since we're technically on a kick of "oldest" things in Oklahoma today, it's only fair we talk about restaurants in the Sooner State. Keep in mind, as Oklahoma is young in terms of statehood, we don't have the rich history of New England and its 300-plus-year-old restaurants... but on the bright side, there are some old restaurants and eateries here, three of which all claim to be the oldest.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

War of words on last day of regular session at Oklahoma Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY — It was a war of words on the last day of the regular session at the Oklahoma Capitol. House Speaker Charles McCall said he’s appalled and disappointed after Gov. Kevin Stitt criticized state lawmakers for not being transparent enough during the budget process. Stitt also said not enough is done to help Oklahomans handle inflation.
KRMG

Supreme Court order could affect Pennsylvania Senate count

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the counting of some mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, an order that could affect the tight Republican Senate primary between former hedge fund CEO David McCormick and celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz. An order from Justice Samuel...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kswo.com

Clean Up Oklahoma convoys through Lawton, Duncan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A political watchdog group is convoying through Oklahoma, and drove down streets in Lawton this afternoon to inform voters. According to State Director Jay Williams, Clean Up Oklahoma is a grassroots movement. Volunteers canvas neighborhoods, knocking on doors to inform voters about corruption at the state...
KRMG

Supreme Court blocks Texas law on social media censorship

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A divided Supreme Court has blocked a Texas law, championed by conservatives, that aimed to keep social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter from censoring users based on their viewpoints. The court voted in an unusual 5-4 alignment Tuesday to put the Texas law...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

Texas school shooting: Company donates 19 custom caskets to victims

EDNA, Texas — A Texas company will be making custom caskets for each of the children killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as well as one teacher. Eighteen children and two teachers were killed by a gunman inside Robb Elementary on May 24 in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
70K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy