Oklahoma will increases teacher salaries with lottery money

Governor Kevin Stitt signed House Bill 4388 into law Thursday, allowing lottery money to be used to increase teacher salaries.

The law allows Lottery funds to serve as a state match to the dollars that local school districts contribute to certify advanced, lead and master teachers. This will increase teacher salaries, give them promotion opportunities while staying in the classroom and help stem a teacher shortage that is impacting schools across the state.

“The Lottery is a long-time supporter of public education and we are excited that a portion of our proceeds will now be able to go directly to teachers across the state,” said Jay Finks, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Lottery Commission. “The Teacher Empowerment Fund identifies tangible beneficiaries for Lottery dollars, which helps assure people that win or lose, their money is helping Oklahoma teachers.”

Since its inception, the Oklahoma Lottery has contributed more than $1.1 billion to education, but it is often hard to know where exactly those funds are going.

“The Oklahoma Lottery has grown significantly over the past six years and future years’ projections have shown to be just as promising, making it a dependable funding stream for this program,” said Representative Kyle Hilbert, author of House Bill 4388. “This bill is crucial to the long-term success of public schools in Oklahoma.”

