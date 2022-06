“I would be no more prouder in my life than to have an Alaska Native be the U.S. Congressman,” the late Alaska Rep. Don Young said at the 2011 Alaska Federation of Natives convention in reference to who might replace him, according to reporting by the Anchorage Daily News at that time. Of the 48 candidates vying to temporarily represent Alaska, at least four are Alaska Native – Laurel Foster, Emil Notti, Mary Peltola and Tara Sweeney. All were invited to Thursday’s virtual Meet the Candidates Native Issues Forum hosted by Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Tribes of Alaska, known as Tlingit and Haida.

