ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Caddo Middle Magnet student to compete in national spelling bee

By Daffney Dawson
KNOE TV8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee begins next week, and one of the contestants is from right here in the ArkLaTex!. Twelve-year-old Sahil Sachin Thorat attends...

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Three El Dorado teachers honored with Outstanding Educator awards

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - On Friday, May 27, the El Dorado Education Foundation (EDEF) and Murphy USA presented three El Dorado School District teachers with awards of excellence. The awards were announced in the EDEF 23rd Teacher Excellence Awards Program. Megan Koonce of Hugh Goodwin Elementary was honored for...
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

Ouachita Parish Public Library’s Summer Reading Program

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge runs from June 1st through July 31st! People of all ages can participate. You just need to log the pages you read. Depending on the amount of pages you read you’ll get a specific prize. There are...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Education
brproud.com

Southern University’s annual Million Dollar March kicks off this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University System Foundation’s annual Million Dollar March is right around the corner. The University says the yearly event will kick off with a virtual meeting Wednesday, June 1. The meeting will be accessible via the University’s official Facebook page from 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston ready for kids at Peach Fest

Funnel cakes, peach ice cream, parades — and that’s just the beginning. The Louisiana Peach Fest is taking place this Saturday, and Tori Davis, marketing director with Experience Ruston, said this family-friendly event has many activities for kids to participate. “Some new things we’ll be adding this year...
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Weather Academy: What are La Nina and El Nino?

KNOE Sunday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. GSU'S free event teaches minority students how to code robotics. This Memorial Day weekend, the Northeast Louisiana Blue Star Moms gathered in West Monroe’s Antique Alley to read the names of the soldiers from the area who have died. During the gathering, a bell tolled 54 times to commemorate the soldiers.
WEST MONROE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ksla
lincolnparishjournal.com

Inexpensive summer activities abound in Lincoln Parish

Summer is here, which means many people who live in Lincoln Parish will have an abundance of time to enjoy what this parish has to offer. Without breaking the bank, there are various ways to spend a day in Lincoln Parish. Lincoln Parish is home to various different parks and...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Zoo Buddy: Take a train ride!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Have you ever wanted to get up close and personal with animals at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo? The train ride takes you through multiple exhibits where you can get great photos and see animals just a few feet away. The ride goes through their...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

CPSO offering summer firearm camp for youth

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering several camps for kids this summer, including a Youth Firearms Education Camp for children ages 10-13. Participants will learn firearms safety education, along with the target shooting of a 22-caliber rifle. Campers will also learn internet safety, first aid and survival skills.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Summer school meals provided to eligible children at no charge

Natchitoches Parish School Board is participating in the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) of the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program. Under the SSO, meals will be provided to all eligible children without charge. Acceptance and participating requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
arklatexweekend.com

Visit beautiful gardens at Le Tour des Jardins

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) -The 2022 Northwest Louisiana Master Gardener’s Association Annual Spring Garden Tour is back! After being away for two years the association is happy to be back. On June 4th and 5th you can tour six beautiful gardens throughout Shreveport and Bossier City. Two gardens are in Bossier City, Greenacres Place and Plantation Trace. And four gardens can be toured in Shreveport, Kingspoint, Ellerbe Road and two in South Highlands.
bizmagsb.com

The Port welcomes new tenant with groundbreaking

Ground was broken for The Port of Caddo-Bossier’s newest tenant, Sunny Point Aggregates, on Wednesday, May 11 in Shreveport. The company is building a new sand and proppants processing facility at the port. When completed, the new facility will occupy a 43-acre tract of riverfront property in an area known as Scopini Island, which is located in Bossier Parish.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KEDM

Food Bank announces June food distribution

The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana, in partnership with the cities of Monroe, Ruston, Farmerville, Waterproof, and Tallulah, will host food distributions this June for people who are in need of food. According to Feeding America’s 2021 Food Insecurity Projections, over 66,000 people in Northeast Louisianans struggle with food insecurity....
MONROE, LA
Shreveport Magazine

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that applications are being accepted for several youth summer camps and programs

Shreveport, LA – According to the statement, activities include everything from gun safety education and target shooting to pick-up basketball games. Ladies and gentlemen, the annual Youth Summer Recreation Program begins on June 6, providing safe, summer activities for area youngsters. Children and teens ages 10 to 18 can...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe coffee shop and smokehouse reserve table for fallen soldiers for Memorial Day

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One local coffee shop and a smokehouse in West Monroe honored fallen soldiers for Memorial Day. As the staff at PJ’s Coffee served their regular coffee lovers on Monday, May 30, they took the time to reserve a table a table in honor of service members who have fallen, are currently missing and the ones who are missing. JAC’s Craft Smokehouse participated in the initiative before the holiday.
WEST MONROE, LA
Majic 93.3

City of Texarkana, Texas Urges Residents to Get Involved

The City of Texarkana, Texas has revamped its boards and commissions application process to encourage community members to become actively involved in local government. A new webpage is also now available that provides descriptions of each board, commission, and committee along with term dates, duties, residency requirements, and meeting schedules.
TEXARKANA, TX
Nationwide Report

29-year-old Eric Champion dead after a motorcycle crash in southwest Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

29-year-old Eric Champion dead after a motorcycle crash in southwest Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 29-year-old Eric Champion, of Dallas, Texas, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on late Saturday in southwest Shreveport. The fatal motorcycle crash took place in the 700 block of Mount Zion Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. [...]
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy