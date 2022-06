For the last few years I have been trying to find the duties and powers of City Council members in the City Code. I still haven’t come across any specifics. The Code does specify duties and powers of the Mayor, City Clerk, and City Manager, but I can’t find any details on Council members. Nor have I been able to find a purpose or mission statement for the City Council as a whole.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO