A Villager has entered a plea in an alleged attack on a fellow golfer over course “etiquette.”. Last week in Sumter County Court, 76-year-old Richard Eric Randell of the Village of Springdale entered a plea of not guilty to a a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He remains free on $2,000 bond which was posted by his wife on the day of his arrest on April 29.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO