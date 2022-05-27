Lamar Jackson: Critics of me missing OTAs should ‘find something else to talk about’

It doesn’t sound like Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is skipping OTAs to send a message over a contract dispute.

After he was criticized by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms in his role as a co-host for Pro Football Talk, Jackson defended his absence on Twitter in a direct response to Simms.

“Lamar wants to be Lamar Chris,” Jackson wrote using the third-person voice. “This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy I will be there, just not on your watch it’s probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about”

Jackson is right that he isn’t alone in skipping OTAs.

The Buccaneers’ Tom Brady and Packers’ Aaron Rodgers are not participating in voluntary workouts, but they are Super Bowl winners in the twilight of Hall of Fame careers.

The Cardinals’ Kyler Murray is absent as he is locked in a contract dispute , and the Browns’ Baker Mayfield is absent as he waits to see if his trade request is met.

Chris Simms and Lamar Jackson Getty Images

Jackson’s situation most closely parallels Murray’s because he is scheduled to play in 2022 on his rookie fifth-year option ($23 million salary). That means he has no long-term protection against injury – a big risk for a running quarterback.

But the Ravens have indicated that they are ready to negotiate with Jackson, who represents himself without a NFL Players Association-certified agent. It appears the hold-up on getting a deal done is Jackson’s sense of urgency.

Jackson won the 2019 NFL MVP award and has led the Ravens to the playoffs in three of the last four years. He is training on his own at this time.

Lamar wants to be Lamar Chris. This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy I will be there, just not on your watch it’s probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about🙄 https://t.co/2Nx2b767bb — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) May 27, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Simms’ criticism of Jackson included mentioning that Jackson once said he wanted to have a career like Brady’s.

“Brady wouldn’t be missing OTAs in year four of his career,” Simms said. “Brady didn’t miss an OTA until he had played in four Super Bowls.”