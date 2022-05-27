ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IPS plans largest solar energy project in state history by a school system

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dx2oP_0fsm2HvC00

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools has announced plans to move forward with the largest solar energy project by an educational institution in the state of Indiana. According to IPS, the solar energy project would significantly reduce cost, cut carbon emissions and boost sustainability efforts for 20 schools.

“Research has consistently shown that solar projects can reduce air pollution and CO2 emissions, and significantly reduce energy costs,” said Dr. Aleesia Johnson, IPS superintendent. “Under this new partnership, IPS will install solar panels at multiple schools and locations across the district, enabling our schools to utilize clean energy while at the same time reducing the district’s carbon footprint.”

$15M to help support IPS teachers and staff

IPS is partnering with Carmel-based Sun FundED to develop, finance and operate solar energy systems for the school district under the firm’s “Solar-as-a-Service” program. The project is estimated to reduce energy costs by $45 million over the next 30 years.

The project proposes installing both roof and land based solar installations at 20 schools, IPS said. The project also would include the ability for the school district to adopt renewable energy and sustainability programs for the classroom through a digital platform intended to help students understand both financial and technical aspects of solar energy.

IPS said the project locations, size and system output still needs to be finalized through the development phase of the project. The school district said the move to clean energy is part of IPS’s continuing effort to be both a good steward of taxpayer dollars by reducing energy costs and a good steward of the environment by promoting renewable energy.

Weston Young, the district’s chief financial officer, said the “Solar-as-a-Service” program represents a fixed-fee structure that makes budgeting more predictable for schools while also creating a long-term hedge against cost-plus inflation. He also said the project will cut cuts in the first year with no debt incurred while also preparing students for green energy/STEM careers.

In the first year, based on the initial 20 buildings, it was estimated that IPS would save $124,000. By year 25 those savings are estimated to accumulate to $22 million and then $40 million by year 30, according to a statement from Sun FundED.

“This is a phenomenal initiative in an urban environment on a scale that hasn’t been done before,” said Evan Hawkins, president of the IPS Board of School Commissioners. “As a Board, we are excited that IPS is moving forward with a solar energy project that will be transformative in the coming years. Without a doubt, people around Indiana will be pointing to our efforts in the coming years when talking about the positive changes we are making in education and sustainability.”

Solar could power 40% of US electricity by 2035, report says

According to Sun FundED co-founder Kelly Hipskind, the cost of solar has fallen 99 percent since 1977 making solar energy cheaper than fossil fuel.

Sun FundED also told the IPS board that they would be making an estimated $25 million investment in the project, the largest solar investment into education in state history, according to Sun FundED.

“As the son of a retired teacher and soon to be retired dean of students in public education in Indiana, it brings great personal and professional pride for Sun FundED to steward this investment into 20 buildings and see the positive returns to IPS compound over the coming decades, and watch the ROI compound for generations to come at IPS and throughout Indiana,” Hipsking said.

Sun FundED has worked in bringing solar energy to other educational institutions including Indiana Wesleyan University and Taylor University. They’ve also signed up, or are soon to sign up, schools in Michigan, Florida, South Carolina, Minnesota and Virginia, according to the company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

Holcomb: Inflation Relief Plan Coming by End of Next Week

(INDIANAPOLIS) – You may be getting some cash from the state to help you cope with inflation. Governor Holcomb says he’s waiting to see this month’s revenue figures first — that report should come out this Friday or next. But he says he expects to send legislators a proposal by the end of next week for getting money back to Hoosiers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana suburbs see greatest population growth in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — New data shows more Hoosiers are moving to suburban areas compared to other parts of the state. U.S. Census estimates analyzed by the IU Kelley School of Business show Westfield was the fastest-growing community in the state, with 7.7% population growth in 2021 compared to the previous year. Out of the top 20 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana lawmakers to discuss cannabis this summer

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers will discuss cannabis this summer, including THC products already being legally sold in the Hoosier State and potential decriminalization of marijuana. This comes amid a ramped-up effort by state Democrats and others to legalize marijuana in Indiana. According to the agenda approved by legislative leaders from both parties, a summer study […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Indiana Business
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Business
State
Virginia State
Local
Indiana Industry
Indianapolis, IN
Industry
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Indiana economist says focus on low taxes and less regulations has been a bust

Over the past few decades, Indiana has often been cited as a strong economic model for neighboring Michigan. Michigan economic developers, business lobbyists and mostly Republican lawmakers have long envied the Hoosier State’s business-friendly policies that include low taxes, light regulation and aggressive business attraction tactics. Those elements apparently helped Indiana best Michigan in winning […] The post Rick Haglund: Indiana economist says focus on low taxes and less regulations has been a bust appeared first on Michigan Advance.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana Residents Can Fish Without a License this Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – This weekend will be a great opportunity to learn how to fish or introduce the activity to a friend or family members. The Indiana DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife is hosting their second round of free fishing days on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

New Indiana Toll Road rates take effect July 1

The annual toll rate increase for the Indiana Toll Road goes into effect on July 1. The toll rate for a Class 2 (typical two-axle passenger vehicle) full-length trip will increase from $12.28 to $13.50. The rate for a Class 5 (typical five-axle semi vehicle) full-length trip will increase from...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Ips#Solar Projects#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Carmel#Sun Funded
indyschild.com

Summer Float Trip: Top Tubing Destinations Around Indiana

Indiana is home to some amazing natural playgrounds, rivers being one of them. While floating down a lazy river at a waterpark can be enjoyable, floating down a real river simply can’t be beaten. The rental businesses below offer all the equipment you and your family need to have a fun and safe day floating down one of Indiana’s prettiest rivers.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
WTHR

Average gas price in Indiana could hit $4.79 this week

INDIANAPOLIS — Buckle up for more pain at the pump. Experts are predicting a new spike in gas prices locally, as early as Tuesday. The potential sticker shock comes just as travelers are leaving the track, on the heels of the holiday weekend, and as all of us zoom into the summer travel season.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana group remembers soldiers still unaccounted for during ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS — Over Memorial Day weekend, people remember the soldiers who lost their lives while serving our country. The weekend was marked by many events including the Rolling Thunder Indiana chapter Ride for Freedom. The event happens every year on the Sunday of Memorial Day. They visit different memorials in Indiana each year. This year, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Town of Speedway, small businesses celebrate Indy 500 success

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — For more than 100 years, the Indy 500 has driven racing fans to the Hoosier State and for the first time since 2019, it was back in its true form, with no restrictions at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “It was the most – the most incredible sports event I’ve ever seen,” said […]
SPEEDWAY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Noblesville Teen Named Indiana’s Top Science Student

From winning the fifth grade science fair, to tackling college-level research and graduating high school with a beyond-perfect 4.25 GPA, Allison Maskew now has another achievement for her scientific resume. She was recently named the top science student in the state as part of the 2022 Governor’s STEM Team. Inspired by her desire to help find treatments and cures for diseases, she’ll attend Purdue University in the fall to study pharmaceutical sciences.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wbaa.org

Federal appeals court upholds public’s right to use Lake Michigan beaches near private property

The public can still use the Lake Michigan shoreline in front of private property. A federal appeals court affirmed that Indiana Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday. Property owners in the case argued the Indiana Supreme Court “took” part of their property when it made that ruling. Chris Kieser is an attorney with Pacific Legal Foundation — a nonprofit representing the property owners. He said the ruling changed his clients’ experience of their beach.
CONGRESS & COURTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Free Dental Care for Military Veterans and Their Families on Saturday, June 11, with Appointments Still Available in Indiana

Hundreds of Aspen Dental offices to open doors for annual Day of Service, honoring veterans. Veterans and their families can call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment. CHICAGO, May 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, June 11, participating Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Now in its 8th year, the Aspen Dental Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans and their families at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Lane closures planned for Indianapolis bridge

INDIANAPOLIS — People using the West 16th Street bridge should expect some extra traffic starting Wednesday. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works expects to close the westbound lanes of the bridge over Little Eagle Creek Wednesday for rehabilitation. During the closure, a contractor will be rehabilitating the bridge. While the westbound lanes are closed, two-way […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy